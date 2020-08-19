Activities for Aug. 20

• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. A mask is requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

• The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Friday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

