Activities for Aug. 13
Activities for Aug. 13

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

» The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Friday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

» Wildrock offers the Dino Discovery Trail, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with playful installations along the trail celebrating dinosaurs, though Tuesday. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.

