Buzz Kids: Work and play options await local students this autumn
Buzz Kids: Work and play options await local students this autumn

This week’s Buzz Kids offers a variety of opportunities for study and play. Fall is a busy time for students, and it’s important to plan some seasonal down time, too.

Virginia History Day prep

Students will be selecting their topics for Virginia History Day projects this fall, and the contests will take place virtually in the spring of 2021. This time, the theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

Virginia History Day is a statewide competition for students in grades four through 12. It’s coordinated by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in conjunction with the National History Day Contest. To help students research their topics during the pandemic, free webinars on virtual research techniques will be offered to teachers and parents, thanks to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, Echoes & Reflections and the Library of Virginia.

Get all the details at VirginiaHistory.org.

Apple Harvest Days

The Apple Harvest Festival will look different at Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and again on Oct. 10 and 11 and Oct. 17 and 18. Ticket purchases will be required in advance online at gravesmountain.com/tickets or by phone at (540) 923-4231.

You’ll reserve a morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or an afternoon visit from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendance for each session at the Madison County attraction will be limited to 1,000; as each group of visitors leaves, there may be tickets available at the gates. Be sure to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other visitors.

Kevin Scott, the new head chef, will be serving smoked barbecue each festival weekend in the lodge’s family-style Southern farm restaurant. The festival also will offer plenty of apple butter, applesauce, freshly squeezed cider and Graves’ Mountain Squeeze hard cider.

Tickets are $10; they’re $5 for ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and younger. It’s a rain-or-shine event, and there will not be refunds.

