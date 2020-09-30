Buzz Kids: Work and play options await local students this autumn

This week’s Buzz Kids offers a variety of opportunities for study and play. Fall is a busy time for students, and it’s important to plan some seasonal down time, too.

Virginia History Day prep

Students will be selecting their topics for Virginia History Day projects this fall, and the contests will take place virtually in the spring of 2021. This time, the theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

Virginia History Day is a statewide competition for students in grades four through 12. It’s coordinated by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in conjunction with the National History Day Contest. To help students research their topics during the pandemic, free webinars on virtual research techniques will be offered to teachers and parents, thanks to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, Echoes & Reflections and the Library of Virginia.

Get all the details at VirginiaHistory.org.

Apple Harvest Days