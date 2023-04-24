The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled an updated design for driver's licenses and ID cards. The new credentials provide next-generation features that make the cards more resistant to counterfeiting, with Virginia imagery providing extra layers of security, DMV announced Monday in a news release.

Virginia licenses and IDs using the previous design will remain valid until their expiration dates. People applying for new licenses, IDs or REAL IDs will receive cards featuring the new design, as will those seeking renewals or replacements.

The new design replaces the exterior image of the Virginia State Capitol with an inside look at its rotunda's dome. It also offers images of the Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, Virginia's official insect, and the American dogwood, the state flower.

The banner colors will remain the same as on cards issued since 2009, including blue banners for drivers' licenses and green banners for IDs. Cards issued to Virginians younger than 21 still will be in a vertical format, while those for drivers' licenses and IDs will remain horizontal.

To learn more, go to www.dmv.virginia.gov.