In 1900, the average life expectancy in the United States was 47 years. The leading causes of death were pneumonia, influenza, tuberculosis and diarrhea, followed by vascular disease and cancers.
While we have increased our life expectancy considerably over time, we are not truly capable of living longer. What we have done is learn how to successfully prevent, diagnose and treat diseases. In 2019, the leading causes of death in the U.S. were vascular disease and cancers. Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, deaths attributed to infection had fallen to the eighth-leading cause of deaths.
As primary care physicians, one of our biggest goals is to keep our patients up to date on cancer screenings and other preventative health measures. These screenings are important because early detection and treatment saves lives.
In the United States, it is estimated that almost 14,000 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer this year. The number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer each year has dropped nearly 50% in the past 50 years as a result of screening. Pap smears are able to detect cancer in its early stages, and even pre-cancerous changes, which lead to early treatment. With early detection and treatment, cervical cancer has a five-year survival rate of 92%, but that rate drops to 17% if the cancer is allowed to spread throughout the body.
In a relatively recent breakthrough, scientists have discovered that most cervical cancers result from the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV immunizations are currently recommended as part of a group of routine vaccinations beginning at age 11 to 12. The guidelines also recommend a Pap smear every three years between the ages of 21 and 30 and, for women ages 30 to 65, a screening regimen of Pap/HPV testing should be done every five years.
Experts also recommend that breast cancer screenings be done routinely. In the United States nearly 1 in eight women and 1 in 883 men will have breast cancer in their lifetimes. A woman’s risk of cancer doubles if she has a close relative (mother, sister or daughter) who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. When detected and treated early, the survival rate for breast cancer is 99%. But if detected after it spreads elsewhere in the body, the survival rate drops to 27%. We recommend that women between the ages of 40 and 75 have regular mammograms.
Colon cancer screening is also highly recommended. It is estimated that about 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year. When colorectal cancer is found early, it can often be cured. The death rate for this type of cancer has dropped more than 50% since 1970 as a result of improved treatment and screenings, which can find changes in the colon and rectum before they turn cancerous or cancers in their early stages. Screening for colon cancer is performed in one of three ways:
» a colonoscopy every 10 years (or more frequently depending on the results);
» to have your stool evaluated for DNA associated with colorectal cancers every three years;
» to have your stool evaluated for blood that is not visible to the naked eye once per year.
Finally, about 1 in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, with the disease being more common in black men. The five-year survival rate is nearly 100% for localized disease and about 31% for those whose cancer spreads in the body. The current recommendation for screening is a digital rectal exam yearly.
There is no doubt that early detection and treatment of cancers saves lives. Please consult your primary care physician to learn more about recommendations for cancer screenings and other preventative diagnostic tools that are right for you.
For more information about primary care at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/primary-care.
