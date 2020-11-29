Ask the Expert: Who should consider getting screened for lung cancer?

Who should consider getting screened for lung cancer?

Unfortunately, more than 70% of lung cancers are detected too late, when the chance for a cure is much lower. The goal of lung screening programs, like the one we offer at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, is to detect cancers early on, when there is a higher chance for a cure and for patients to return to their regular routines.

Existing screening guidelines focus on the highest-risk smokers. This group includes people older than 55 who currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years and have smoked on average a pack a day for 30 years. (If you have been able to quit, congratulations, as quitting smoking is not easy and should be celebrated.)

However, based on recent strong evidence that lung cancer screening saves lives, the guidelines are expected to be broadened to include people older than 50 who have smoked more than one pack a day for 20 years or an equivalent amount (for example, a half a pack daily for 40 years).