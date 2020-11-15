Ask the Expert: What are the most important ways to prevent heart attacks and strokes?

What are the most important steps to reduce your risk for a heart attack or stroke?

While there are some risk factors that cannot be changed — such as your age or a family history of heart disease — living a healthier lifestyle can reduce your risk for a heart attack by 80% to 90%. Here is a look at the “big five” risk factors for heart attack and stroke, along with what you can do to control these risks.

Obesity and inactivityObesity, unfortunately, has become widespread in America and is a significant risk factor for a host of health issues, including heart attacks and strokes. Doctors recommend that you get your body mass index to 25 or below if possible through daily physical activity and dietary changes.

You should speak with your doctor about the best changes in eating habits for you. Keys include limiting unnecessary sugars, like those found in soft drinks and bread, as well as keeping an eye on saturated fats.

SmokingQuitting smoking — or, preferably, never starting — is vital to reducing your risk for a heart attack. Smokers have at least two times the risk for a heart attack as nonsmokers; even those frequently exposed to secondhand smoke have similar risks as smokers.