Ask the Expert: What are the most important ways to prevent heart attacks and strokes?

What are the most important steps to reduce your risk for a heart attack or stroke?
While there are some risk factors that cannot be changed — such as your age or a family history of heart disease — living a healthier lifestyle can reduce your risk for a heart attack by 80% to 90%. Here is a look at the “big five” risk factors for heart attack and stroke, along with what you can do to control these risks.
Obesity and inactivityObesity, unfortunately, has become widespread in America and is a significant risk factor for a host of health issues, including heart attacks and strokes. Doctors recommend that you get your body mass index to 25 or below if possible through daily physical activity and dietary changes.
You should speak with your doctor about the best changes in eating habits for you. Keys include limiting unnecessary sugars, like those found in soft drinks and bread, as well as keeping an eye on saturated fats.
SmokingQuitting smoking — or, preferably, never starting — is vital to reducing your risk for a heart attack. Smokers have at least two times the risk for a heart attack as nonsmokers; even those frequently exposed to secondhand smoke have similar risks as smokers.
If you smoke, I recommend using any method possible to quit. There are lots of options now available, including counseling, medications and nicotine patches. It’s common for people to gain weight after they quit smoking, so former smokers are also encouraged to increase their activity levels and eat healthier.
High blood pressureBased on new guidelines issued in 2017 by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, doctors now strive to keep most patients’ blood pressure levels around 120/70 mm Hg. Preventive measures, including diet and lifestyle changes, can help reduce your odds of high blood pressure.
However, it’s common for blood pressure to increase as you age, so you shouldn’t be surprised if you develop high blood pressure later in life. There are several medications available to treat high blood pressure, though it may take more than one medication to control this condition.
DiabetesThe rise in obesity has directly led to an increase in diabetes, which highlights the importance of prevention. While we are fortunate to have new medications to help manage diabetes and blood sugar levels, it is much easier for you to prevent diabetes than to try and manage it through medications and weight loss.
High cholesterolAs with blood pressure, the guidelines for cholesterol have become stricter in recent years. In general, the goal is for patients LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol level to be lower than 100 mg/dL in patients with diabetes and lower than 70 mg/dL in higher-risk patients or those who have previously suffered heart attacks.
The overriding theme is the importance of building a healthy lifestyle. It is the surest route to lowering your heart attack risk and protecting your health. To learn more about heart care at UVa, visit heart.uvahealth.com.
Dr. Michael Valentine is a cardiologist at UVa Health’s Heart and Vascular Center whose specialties include preventive cardiology.
