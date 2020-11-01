Ask the Expert: What are the most common early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease?

What are the most common early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease? What treatment options are available?
Parkinson’s disease is a disorder affecting your nervous system and brain that will steadily worsen and whose symptoms can appear in multiple forms.
The first symptom — and the symptom that usually causes patients to seek medical attention — is a new tremor in one arm or leg; this typically occurs in the arm more often than the leg. Some patients also might notice a slight slowness of movement that is commonly described by patients as weakness, although there is no loss of strength.
Patients with Parkinson’s also may begin to walk more slowly, with reduced arm swing on the same side of the body as the tremors. Patients might not perceive these changes initially, but family or friends will bring it to their attention. Not all patients will have the tremors, and the first symptoms for some patients will involve moving more slowly and a stiffening of the muscles.
Some patients will have what are called non-motor symptoms, such as a loss of the sense of smell, and constipation, for many years before developing the classic tremors and movement changes of Parkinson’s disease. Unfortunately, the non-motor symptoms are nonspecific and cannot be used to predict who eventually will develop the disorder. When in doubt, it is always a good practice to discuss any new symptoms with your primary care doctor and consider consulting a neurologist.
There is not yet a cure or medication to slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease, but there are many options to help treat the symptoms, reduce disability and maintain a good level of function. I have many patients who remain active at home and in their communities five or 10 years after their diagnoses. Treatment usually includes a combination of lifestyle changes, prescription medications and, for some patients, surgical procedures.
Regardless of how far your disease has progressed, exercise is always going to be a good treatment for Parkinson’s symptoms. A routine of daily exercise helps control symptoms, improve balance, reduce the risk of falls and improve brain function. There is no one single type of exercise that is best. I always recommend patients to pick an exercise routine they like to ensure they will continue to do it. Sometimes, your doctor may recommend physical or occupational therapy to help boost your exercise routine.
Most patients will take some form of replacement treatment for dopamine, the main brain transmitter affected by Parkinson’s disease. There are many medications that will work in some way to increase the availability of dopamine in your brain. The best choice of medication will depend on your age, symptoms and other medical issues.
Finally, some patients will benefit from advanced surgical procedures to help control the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. The most common is deep brain stimulation, which works as a “pacemaker” of the brain to help control some of the symptoms. These treatments are not cures and will have similar effect on the disease as your medications. You should see a specialist in movement disorders at a center like UVa Health before considering any of the advanced surgical treatments.
For more information, visit uvahealth.com/services/parkinsons-movement-disorders.
Dr. Renzo Figari is a neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders at UVa Health.
