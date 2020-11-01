Ask the Expert: What are the most common early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease?

There is not yet a cure or medication to slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease, but there are many options to help treat the symptoms, reduce disability and maintain a good level of function. I have many patients who remain active at home and in their communities five or 10 years after their diagnoses. Treatment usually includes a combination of lifestyle changes, prescription medications and, for some patients, surgical procedures.

Regardless of how far your disease has progressed, exercise is always going to be a good treatment for Parkinson’s symptoms. A routine of daily exercise helps control symptoms, improve balance, reduce the risk of falls and improve brain function. There is no one single type of exercise that is best. I always recommend patients to pick an exercise routine they like to ensure they will continue to do it. Sometimes, your doctor may recommend physical or occupational therapy to help boost your exercise routine.

Most patients will take some form of replacement treatment for dopamine, the main brain transmitter affected by Parkinson’s disease. There are many medications that will work in some way to increase the availability of dopamine in your brain. The best choice of medication will depend on your age, symptoms and other medical issues.