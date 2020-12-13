Ask the Expert: What are the latest advances in Alzheimer’s disease care?

Multiple studies have showed the impact of AD and related dementias on families and caregivers. Caregiver burden is a term used to describe the challenges faced by family caregivers on an emotional, social and financial level. Some studies have shown the negative impact of caregiver burden not only in the caregiver’s own health, but also in the patient’s risk of being placed in an institution for care. For this reason, multiple clinical initiatives are trying to combine the care for the patient and the caregiver, providing support, education and guidance during the process.