Ask the Expert: What are the latest advances in Alzheimer’s disease care?

After almost 20 years without a drug approved for the treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), new compounds with different mechanisms of action are being studied.
The current approved medications provide temporary improvement of symptoms by changing the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain. Unfortunately, none of these medications affects disease progression, and patients’ conditions inevitably worsen. The drugs under development aim to slow or stop disease progression by targeting specific proteins known to be involved in the disease, most notably beta-amyloid and tau.
Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody investigated for the treatment of early AD. It is currently under review at the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA deemed the drug safe; however, the available clinical studies have provided conflicting results on aducanumab’s efficacy. As a result, the FDA advisory panel advised against approval, arguing that there was not enough evidence of aducanumab’s clinical effectiveness. The FDA will provide a final answer in March 2021.
While we eagerly await results from ongoing clinical trials, clinical care for patients with dementia, including AD, has shifted from an individual to a family perspective.
Multiple studies have showed the impact of AD and related dementias on families and caregivers. Caregiver burden is a term used to describe the challenges faced by family caregivers on an emotional, social and financial level. Some studies have shown the negative impact of caregiver burden not only in the caregiver’s own health, but also in the patient’s risk of being placed in an institution for care. For this reason, multiple clinical initiatives are trying to combine the care for the patient and the caregiver, providing support, education and guidance during the process.
At UVa Health, a multidisciplinary clinical team of neurologists, neuropsychologists, nurses, speech therapists and social workers provides individualized and compassionate care for patients and families. Collaboration with other departments, such as neuroradiology and neurogenetics, assist in providing a timely diagnosis for families. A precise diagnosis is fundamental to providing quality care, and offering the opportunity to participate in clinical studies, including clinical trials.
Dr. Anelyssa D’ Abreu is a neurologist at UVa Health whose specialties include caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
