Ask The Expert: How can parents help protect children's bones and joints?

What are the most important steps parents can take to protect the bones and joints of their children as they grow up?
To ensure good bone and joint health for children, it is helpful to consider the alphabet. Most people know their ABCs, but for bones and joints it requires A,B,C and especially D.
A is for activityActivity and good nutrition are the two controllable factors that have the most influence on growing healthy bones.
Humans gain bone mass and density up into their 20s and then gradually decline as they age, so it is important to build bones while young. Activity also helps the muscles and joints. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children exercise 60 minutes a day.
This includes the running, jumping and playing that most young kids do anyway. Sports are the main source for activity as kids get older, but these do not need to be organized, and other activities such as hiking, bike riding and yard games provide similar benefits.
B is for body typeObesity is strongly associated with vitamin D deficiency and poor bone health.
Obese children are more likely to have joint and muscle pain, as well as a higher risk for fractures (breaks). There also are some specific bone growth problems that lead to deformity and long-term arthritis associated with overweight children.
Unfortunately, obesity is common in children. According to the CDC, 18.5% (or about one in five) of children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 are obese as of 2016 (up from 13.9% in 2000), equaling about 13.7 million children and adolescents in the United States. Often underrecognized: Osteoporosis and low bone density can occur in underweight children as well, mainly from malnutrition and decreased activity.
C is for calciumCalcium is critical for bone mass and bone density. Almost 40% of the weight of bones is calcium, and more than 99% of the body’s calcium is contained in the bones and teeth.
Muscles and nerves depend on the calcium from the bones for proper function, but this means that calcium needs to be replaced daily by the food we eat to prevent weak bones.
Common sources for calcium are dairy products, beans, some nuts and seeds, and leafy green vegetables. It’s also often added to foods like orange juice or cereal. Dairy products should be low fat for children who are working to maintain a healthy weight.
D is for vitamin DLast but certainly not least is vitamin D, which promotes calcium absorption in the gut. Vitamin D also maintains adequate calcium and phosphate levels in the blood to enable normal bone formation and turnover.
Vitamin D deficiency leads to poor bone development and abnormal growth in children, leading to a condition called rickets in children with the most severe deficiency.
Less severe deficiencies are associated with decreased bone density and increased risk for fractures. Vitamin D deficiency has become a global health problem for children (and adults), with a 2004 study showing low levels in 70% of more than 6,000 U.S. children studied.
Up to 90% of vitamin D comes from sunlight, which helps the body produce the active form of the vitamin. Some children receive less vitamin D from the sun due to having a darker skin tone or living in areas of the world (including Virginia) that receive less exposure to the sun. Even babies who breastfeed are at risk for vitamin D deficiency and need supplementation or high-dose supplementation for the mother.
The best sources for vitamin D in your diet are fish, liver and eggs — not popular choices for most children — so supplementation should strongly be considered and is recommended for children recovering from bone fractures.
So remember that activity and having enough calcium in your diet are most important for bone development and health, but do not forget the importance of vitamin D and healthy body weight. Activity, nutrition and body weight are all factors for building healthy bones that can be addressed by parents. Parents should confirm with their child’s pediatrician whether their child is at risk for calcium or vitamin D deficiency and if supplements are needed in their diet, as well as the correct dose for their child.
For more information, about pediatric orthopedics care at UVa, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-orthopedics.
Dr. Mark Romness is a specialist in pediatric orthopedics at UVa Health.
