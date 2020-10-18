Ask The Expert: How can parents help protect children's bones and joints?

Less severe deficiencies are associated with decreased bone density and increased risk for fractures. Vitamin D deficiency has become a global health problem for children (and adults), with a 2004 study showing low levels in 70% of more than 6,000 U.S. children studied.

Up to 90% of vitamin D comes from sunlight, which helps the body produce the active form of the vitamin. Some children receive less vitamin D from the sun due to having a darker skin tone or living in areas of the world (including Virginia) that receive less exposure to the sun. Even babies who breastfeed are at risk for vitamin D deficiency and need supplementation or high-dose supplementation for the mother.

The best sources for vitamin D in your diet are fish, liver and eggs — not popular choices for most children — so supplementation should strongly be considered and is recommended for children recovering from bone fractures.