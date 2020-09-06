Ask the Expert: How can families protect children's backs and necks during online learning?

As children prepare for virtual learning at home, how should families set up their home classrooms to help protect their children’s backs and necks?
Our children need to know we’ve got their backs. It is OK to take that literally.
As parents, a top priority is our children’s physical health and comfort. While our children are at home for school, we have an unexpected chance to directly influence the health of their minds and bodies at the same time. The changes we make now may carry over and last for years. I hear it every day at work — parents, grandparents and babysitters are worried about screen time in particular.
Tech Neck is real. Also, I cannot remember the last time I heard a parent or teacher tell someone to sit up straight — except in music class. Our music teachers know that posture affects performance quality and reduces chronic pain in our youngest performers.
Back and neck pain used to be uncommon in young people, but the rates are increasing. At any given time, 1 out of 5 teens will be experiencing back pain. By far, the most common causes of back and neck pain in otherwise healthy kids are annoying but pretty harmless; these are muscles strains, overuse, poor posture and muscle imbalance or weakness. Here are some common-sense, free or cheap things you can do while your kids are home schooling that will keep everyone from having a pain in the neck. Or back.
1. Set up a comfortable workspace that promotes good posture. Take a cue from the schools and make sure the chair and table height are right for your children. Their feet should rest flat on the floor. If you do not have a shorter chair, put a box or crate under the feet. Bonus points if they get to decorate it as an art project.
You want the table height or keyboard height to be at elbow height when your child is sitting up straight. Use a booster seat of some sort. Back in my day, we had the Sears catalog. Having to look down at a screen strains the muscles and ligaments that support the upper spine. These muscles fatigue easily and then they start talking — loudly — sending pain signals to our brains as the muscles get tight and tender to the touch. I do not know about you, but I expect my spinal muscles to keep quiet.
Ideally, the computer screen needs to be at eye level, meaning the eyes line up with a point about one-third of the way down from the top of the screen. You may need to get a separate keyboard or an extra monitor screen if you are using a laptop or tablet. Worth it.
2. Take breaks, get up and run around at least every hour. Exercise of any kind is the best way to keep a healthy, happy back. Or to heal an aching back. A daily walk is often all it takes. Doing jobs around the home and yard also count as exercise. The simple act of sitting up tall strengthens and conditions the muscles that support the spine, and it gets easier every time you do it. Stretching feels good. The spine needs strong, flexible muscles to support it.
3. Eat healthy food and not too much of it, stay hydrated, and sleep enough. This is how the body repairs tired muscles that might otherwise hurt and builds stronger muscles and bones for physical comfort.
Rarely, back pain in a child can be more serious. Take your child to the doctor if the pain lasts several weeks; the pain is constant or getting worse; if it wakes your child at night; if it keeps him or her out of their sport; if it is associated with pain, weakness, numbness in the legs; or is associated with typical signs of illness, such as fever, weight loss or feeling sick. Lastly, back pain in children who are age 5 or younger always deserves medical attention.
For more information, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-orthopedics.
Dr. Leigh Ann Lather is an associate professor of orthopaedics and pediatrics at UVa Health.
