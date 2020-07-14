announcements
City of Charlottesville opens cooling centers at Key Recreation Center and Tonsler Recreation Center beginning Thursday until further notice or the heat subsides. No physical activity will be allowed in the centers, and all CDC and Virginia Health Department COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A face mask and temperature check will be required to enter the facilities. Water fountains will be turned off, but bottled water will be provided at all locations as needed. (434) 970-3260.
Madison County hosts free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Madison County High School at 68 Mountaineer Drive. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested. Testing site is open to everyone, rain or shine. (540) 316-6302.
City of Charlottesville accepts applications from residents through July 25 for openings on the Planning Commission and Police Civilian Review Board. Details and online applications are at www.charlottesville.gov/777/More-Boards-and-Commissions. (434) 977-6981.
Fluvanna Rotary holds its second Lake Monticello food drive on July 23. Residents are asked to donate canned goods and non-perishable items. Donations should be placed by the mailbox between 8 and 10 a.m. Volunteers will pick up the donations, sort them and deliver them to the Blue Ridge Food Bank. fluvannarotary.org.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue has announced changes to the Rental Relief Program for the Elderly. As a result of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of the Rental Relief Program for the Elderly and Disabled for 2020, the commissioner will allow applicants who qualified for the program in 2019 to requalify in 2020 without having to go through the customary in-person application process. The deadline to apply is now Sept. 1. If you qualified for the program in 2019 and would like to have your application roll over into 2020 using the same income and rents-paid figures, and you still reside at the same address that you did in 2019, please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (434) 970-3160. www.charlottesville.gov/COR. (434) 970-3160
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office and City Treasurer’s Office will reopen on a limited basis for in-person transactions by appointment only beginning Monday. Services available by appointment include business tax inquiries, relief program applications, Virginia state income tax assistance, personal property tax inquiries, DMV Select, and such city payment transactions as utilities, taxes, trash decals and zone parking applications. Make appointments with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office by calling (434) 970-3160; make appointments with the Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3146.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real time. The free program is open to everyone; there are no minimum age or insurance requirements. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at (866) 232-8484.
Hospice of the Piedmont will offer the seasonal Journeys Bereavement Day Camp virtually this year. Journeys Summer Camp @ Home is an opportunity for grieving youths to meet peers and share in some virtual fun. Journeys Summer Camp @ Home will take place from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. July 27 to 31. It is open to ages 4 to 18, and there is no cost to participate. Applications are due by Friday. Space is limited. Sign up now by emailing Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org or calling (434) 817-6900.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library partners with the Virginia Department of Health to serve as a reusable mask distribution center. Patrons will be able to receive free masks during JMRL’s curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at all branch locations. (434) 979-7151.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holds Bulky Waste Amnesty Days at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road. Appliances are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 26. Tires are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3; furniture and mattresses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19; and. Household hazardous waste will be collected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Electronic waste is accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Details at rivanna.org. (434) 295-3306.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hosts free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 7pm every Thursday in July at Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue. Drive-through or walk-up testing is available at no cost. Preregistration is not required. Additional information on testing sites is at vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites.
