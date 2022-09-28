Activities for Sept. 29

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The inaugural Leaders of Impact campaign will be launched on Thursday for World Heart Day. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation's Downtown Halloween Festival is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Ting Pavilion. There will be performances by Brushwood's School of Dance, AirRaid Juggling and The Magic of Brian Bence, plus a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, DJ music, make-and-take crafts, games and more. Event concludes with trick-or-treating at participating stores on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3243.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Meade Park playground for 2- to 5-year-olds for renovations through Oct. 7. New play equipment with a "Modern City" theme will be installed. www.charlottesville.org.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Doe Club will present its Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charlottesville Elks Lodge.

Fifeville Trail ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Tonsler Park's recreation center at 500 Cherry Ave., followed by a guided trail walk at 11:30 a.m. The walk will end at the Community Block Party, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the nearby Shops at Cherry Avenue at 814-830 Cherry Ave. ww.pecva.org.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will continue a three-week virtual tutor training session at 6 p.m. Thursday and Oct. 6 on Zoom. In-person training will resume in October; remaining 2022 dates are Oct. 29 and Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free classes for veterans and military families at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to Nov. 7 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Montpelier Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. "How the Constitution Came to Be" will be presented by Jayne E. Blair. A covered-dish luncheon is included.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with "Love Food, Hate Waste" at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Registration closes for "Love Food, Hate Waste," which addresses food preservation techniques and the problems associated with wasting food, at 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer free information meetings about how to become an Extension Master Gardener at 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gordon Avenue Library and 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Crozet Library. The meetings will offer details about taking part in the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Piedmont Virginia Bird Club will offer a bird walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Ivy Creek Natural Area. Gather in the parking lot. Beginners and birders of all experience levels are welcome. Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. piedmontvirginiabirdclub.org.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will present a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19 at Madison Senior Center at 1490 N. Main St. in Madison. Free; pre-registration is required.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.