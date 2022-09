Activities for Sept. 22

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The inaugural Leaders of Impact campaign will be launched on Sept. 29 for World Heart Day. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Meade Park playground for 2- to 5-year-olds from Monday through Oct. 7. New play equipment with a "Modern City" theme will be installed. www.charlottesville.org.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Greene County 4-H presents its Fall Flea Market and Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot outside Greene County Extension Office. Proceeds will support scholarships and programs for youths. kalstat@vt.edu or (434) 985-5236.

Feeding Greene Food Drive organized by Paul Davis Restoration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart in Ruckersville. central-virginia.pauldavis.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will offer a three-week virtual tutor training session at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 on Zoom. In-person training will resume in October; remaining 2022 dates are Oct. 29 and Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free classes for veterans and military families at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to Nov. 7 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present a Fall Family Movie Night screening of "Sing 2" from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lodge Farm. Reservations required by Saturday. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, plus a dessert to share that'll go with chili. livingfree2gether@gmail.com.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer free information meetings about how to become an Extension Master Gardener at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Northside Library, 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Gordon Avenue Library and 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Crozet Library. The meetings will offer details about taking part in the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Piedmont Virginia Community College will present virtual and in-person Getting Started information sessions for prospective students. Coming up next will be a session at Louisa County Library at 5 p.m. Thursday. Free; registration required. pvcc.edu/information-sessions-and-services.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will present a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19 at Madison Senior Center at 1490 N. Main St. in Madison. Free; pre-registration is required.

Rivanna River Round-Up, which is set for Saturday, needs volunteers of all ages for its third annual community clean-up effort to remove litter in and around the Rivanna River watershed. Volunteers may choose from a number of clean-up sites that offer options for walking, wading and paddling. www.rivannariver.org/cleanups.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.