Activities for Oct. 6

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. The annual Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Ball will continue in the spring. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Oct. 22. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Blue Ridge Chorale will present its annual BBQ & Dancing Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. $20; children eat free when accompanying paying adults. Carryout is available. andersontri000@yahoo.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

The Center at Belvedere and Renee's Boutique will present a Fall Fashion Show at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Center. Free. www.thecentercville.org.

Charlottesville Area Community Foundation offers an open call for applicants for its Community Advisory Committee to help staff members make funding decisions and guide the strategic direction for grant programs. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 21. ebugg@cacfonline.org. (434) 296-0045.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation's Downtown Halloween Festival is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Ting Pavilion. There will be performances by Brushwood's School of Dance, AirRaid Juggling and The Magic of Brian Bence, plus a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, DJ music, make-and-take crafts, games and more. Event concludes with trick-or-treating at participating stores on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3243.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

City of Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will close the Meade Park playground for 2- to 5-year-olds for renovations through Friday. New play equipment with a "Modern City" theme will be installed. The playground at Belmont Park for 5- to 12-year-olds will be closed from Tuesday through Oct. 18. New play equipment with a "Keaton Forest" theme will be installed, including slides, bongos, fun seats and ground-level ADA-accessible elements and Free Note Butterfly ensemble. www.charlottesville.org.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Fluvanna County Book Sale will take place Thursday through Oct. 22 at Fluvanna County Library. Fiction, nonfiction, children's books, self-help, cookbooks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be sold at full price Thursday through Saturday; they'll be sold at half-price Tuesday through Oct. 15 and then $5 per bag from Oct. 17 to Oct 22. The library will be closed Monday. Sponsored by Friends of the Fluvanna County Library. (434) 589-1400.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Oct. 17 and 24; Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men's voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. wwwJLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will conclude a three-week virtual tutor training session at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. In-person training will resume this month; remaining 2022 dates are Oct. 29 and Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free classes for veterans and military families at 5:30 p.m. Monday to Nov. 7 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present its inaugural Veterans Day Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival Nov. 5 at Blue Ridge School in Dyke. A ruck hike (hiking with extra weight), trail obstacles and a family festival atmosphere will blend adventure and recreation. Ruck Fest and Expo will include food trucks, face painting, petting zoo, climbing wall, music, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course. Festival is free. Registration is required for rucking, which is $25 per person or $125 per team of four to six. livingfree2gether.org.

Montpelier Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison. "How the Constitution Came to Be" will be presented by Jayne E. Blair. A covered-dish luncheon is included.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with "Love Food, Hate Waste" at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Registration closes for "Love Food, Hate Waste," which addresses food preservation techniques and the problems associated with wasting food, at 5 p.m. Oct. 14. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer free information meetings about how to become an Extension Master Gardener at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library. The meetings will offer details about taking part in the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will present a Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 19 at Madison Senior Center at 1490 N. Main St. in Madison. Free; pre-registration is required.

Scottsville Museum has reopened. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will present a 5th Congressional District Forum at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Both candidates have been invited; forum will continue if only one candidate appears. SSV Board member Bob Beard will serve as moderator. Masks are required.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.

Witches & Wizards Paddle is set for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Beach 3 at Lake Monticello for costumed participants using canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. Costumed children and their parents should be at Main Beach by 12:45 p.m. for candy and treats. Presented by Five-Oh Club. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best cackle. fiveohclub@gmail.com.