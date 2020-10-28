Activities for Oct. 29

» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.
» American Heart Association’s Charlottesville Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Participants register at CharlottesvilleHeartWalk.org and take socially distanced outdoor walks, have indoor family dance parties or create other at-home fitness challenges. Funds raised by the event will support research, advocacy, CPR training and health promotion. heart.org. (800) 242-8721.
» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is open at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. Costumes are encouraged at the Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, which will be followed at 7:15 p.m. by an outdoor screening of Disney’s “Coco.” Bring blankets or camp chairs for seating; for pandemic safety, wear a mask that isn’t just part of a costume. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.
» Foster Fuels’ Spread the Warmth Coat Drive accepts new and gently worn coats through Nov. 13 at Foster Fuels locations. Coats will be commercially cleaned before distribution. Children’s coats will be distributed to elementary schools, and coats in adult sizes will be donated to high schools and Lake Christian Ministries. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 408 coats. fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth. (800) 344-6457.
» Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges presents its Halloween Boograss bluegrass jam event Friday and Saturday. Includes outdoor Halloween activities, live music, bluegrass jams, raptor show, nature walk, farmyard fun, costume walk, haunted apple shed and s’mores and stories by the firepit. Physical distancing required. Free admission; fees for camping and meals. gravesmountain.com. (303) 877-9659.
» Greenwood Community Center presents two socially distanced sessions of “A Spooktacular Day at Greenwood” one from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday and another from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday. There will be storytime, a photo station, arts and crafts, treat bags and a Halloween-themed version of Simon Says. Each session is limited to 50 people. Masks are required, temperatures will be checked and restrooms will not be available. Registration: jclark@albemarle.org or (434) 466-3389.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting entries in its inaugural virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest until 11:59 p.m. Saturday1. Email photos of your creations to pr@jmrl.org. Entries will be posted in an album on the library’s Facebook page, where members of the public may vote for their favorites through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 6. Winner will be announced Nov. 7; first-place winner will receive a $25 Amazon card, and second-place prize will be a $10 Amazon card. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
» Live Arts will present “Where’s Darryl?: A Mystery on Water Street,” a virtual fundraiser, through Friday. $50 per household or $30 per person. livearts.org. (434) 977-4177.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Zion Union Baptist Church and Walgreens will present a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church at 1015 Preston Ave. Most major insurance plans and Medicare cover the cost of the shot. Registration: https://forms.gle/CXGXyXQzDvgx6ng86 or (434) 297-2271.
