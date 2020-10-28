Activities for Oct. 29

» Foster Fuels’ Spread the Warmth Coat Drive accepts new and gently worn coats through Nov. 13 at Foster Fuels locations. Coats will be commercially cleaned before distribution. Children’s coats will be distributed to elementary schools, and coats in adult sizes will be donated to high schools and Lake Christian Ministries. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 408 coats. fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth. (800) 344-6457.

» Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges presents its Halloween Boograss bluegrass jam event Friday and Saturday. Includes outdoor Halloween activities, live music, bluegrass jams, raptor show, nature walk, farmyard fun, costume walk, haunted apple shed and s’mores and stories by the firepit. Physical distancing required. Free admission; fees for camping and meals. gravesmountain.com. (303) 877-9659.

» Greenwood Community Center presents two socially distanced sessions of “A Spooktacular Day at Greenwood” one from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday and another from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday. There will be storytime, a photo station, arts and crafts, treat bags and a Halloween-themed version of Simon Says. Each session is limited to 50 people. Masks are required, temperatures will be checked and restrooms will not be available. Registration: jclark@albemarle.org or (434) 466-3389.