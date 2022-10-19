Activities for Oct. 20

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the Charlottesville Heart Walk, which traditionally took place each fall. To attend a Heart Walk, consider the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk or the Richmond Heart Walk; both will take place on Saturday. facebook.com/AmericanHeartVa.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge will present the BBBS Fall Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at IX Park.Look for carnival games, photo booth, cotton candy, popcorn, face painting and other attractions. $10; $2 youths. https://blueridgebigs.org.

Blue Ridge Chorale will present its annual BBQ & Dancing Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. $20; children eat free when accompanying paying adults. Carryout is available. andersontri000@yahoo.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Area Community Foundation offers an open call for applicants for its Community Advisory Committee to help staff members make funding decisions and guide the strategic direction for grant programs. Applications will be accepted through Friday. ebugg@cacfonline.org. (434) 296-0045.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Downtown Halloween Festival is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Ting Pavilion. There will be performances by Brushwood’s School of Dance, AirRaid Juggling and The Magic of Brian Bence, plus a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, DJ music, make-and-take crafts, games and more. Event concludes with trick-or-treating at participating stores on the Downtown Mall. (434) 970-3243.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has agricultural conservation assistance funds for agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Funds can help with stream exclusion fencing, water resources, wells, reforestation of critical areas, establishing rotational grazing fields and numerous other needs. (540) 825-8591.

Fluvanna County Book Sale will take place through Saturday at Fluvanna County Library. Fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, self-help, cookbooks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be sold at $5 per bag through Oct 22. Sponsored by Friends of the Fluvanna County Library. (434) 589-1400.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday; Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will resume in-person training will resume this month; remaining 2022 dates are Oct. 29 and Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Fearless Family” classes for veterans and military families weekly at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 7 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Free, but registration is required. Vaccination encouraged; face masks optional. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will present its inaugural Veterans Day Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival Nov. 5 at Blue Ridge School in St. George/Dyke. A ruck hike (hiking with extra weight), trail obstacles and a family festival atmosphere will blend adventure and recreation. Ruck Fest and Expo will include food trucks, face painting, petting zoo, climbing wall, music, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course. Festival is free. Registration is required for rucking, which is $25 per person or $125 per team of four to six. livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will continue its free in-person Garden Basics classes with “Why and How to Reduce Chemical Use in Your Yard and Garden” on Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Register in advance at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4581.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer the 2023 Extension Master Gardeners training class for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Applications for the class are due Nov. 15. Applications: tcostello@vt.edu or (434) 872-4581. Information: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/volunteer/become-a-master-gardener.

Scottsville Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Free; donations accepted. museum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville will present a disaster response team training workshop by Impact Missions on Friday and Saturday. The workshop will include training in introduction to disaster relief, hands-on mass feeding, chainsaw operations, administration, clean-up, leadership and supply distribution. Volunteers need not be Southern Baptists to participate. $20; includes Friday dinner and Saturday lunch. Register at https://vbmb.wufoo.com/forms/p1ukzf7u08mztdx/.

Strut Your Mutt! Halloween Pageant: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, registration at 12:30 p.m., trick-or-treating with dogs at 1 p.m., parade of dogs and costume contest at 3 p.m., The Shops at Stonefield. $25, $20 advance, to participate in costume contest and trick-or-treating; $10 to participate in trick-or-treating only. Presented by Caring for Creatures and The HOWS Project to raise funds to care for at-risk animals. www.strutyourstuffhalloweenpageant.org.

University of Virginia Police Department and National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers will host a community-wide procedural justice workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Zehmer Hall at 104 Midmont Lane. Procedural justice refers to fairness in the process that resolves disputes and allocates resources, and its four pillars are fairness, voice, transparency and impartiality. Food will be served. Space limited to 100 participants; early registration recommended. If interested in joining, email pjb5p@virginia.edu.

Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program for qualifying farmers and producers in Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and 11 other counties who adopt land management practices to improve habitats for grassland birds. vagrasslandbirds.org/incentives/.

Virginia State Parks will require online reservations this year for managed deer hunts and other hunting opportunities. Create an online account ahead of time before the reservation period opens, as it can take time for the account information to be processed. Reservations: https://reserveaparks.com/Web/. Details: www.dcr. virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s check-in begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at CFA Institute. Opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team captain, or to ask about sponsoring or volunteering, go to alz.org/cvillewalk or dial (800) 272-3900.

Wildrock's "Down by the Bog" children's festival will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Lower Booker T. Washington Park. Presented with Albemarle Garden Club and VPM PBS. Local musician Jim Gagnon will perform; Kona Ice truck will be there. The Basics Preschool Nature Trail will be unveiled. wildrock.org.

Witches & Wizards Paddle is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Beach 3 at Lake Monticello for costumed participants using canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. Costumed children and their parents should be at Main Beach by 12:45 p.m. for candy and treats. Presented by Five-Oh Club. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best cackle. fiveohclub@gmail.com.