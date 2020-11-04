Activities for Nov. 5

» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze offers its final weekend of the season at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1, 2021, to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will grow beards and raising funds to donate to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel also can paint fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 15. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.