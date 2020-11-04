Activities for Nov. 5

» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.
» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze offers its final weekend of the season at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.
» Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1, 2021, to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will grow beards and raising funds to donate to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel also can paint fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 15. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
» Foster Fuels’ Spread the Warmth Coat Drive accepts new and gently worn coats through Nov. 13 at Foster Fuels locations. Coats will be commercially cleaned before distribution. Children’s coats will be distributed to elementary schools, and coats in adult sizes will be donated to high schools and Lake Christian Ministries. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 408 coats. fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth. (800) 344-6457.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabaares.org or (434) 817-5226.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is accepting online votes in its inaugural virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest until 11:59 p.m. Friday. Entries will be posted in an album on the library’s Facebook page. Winner will be announced Saturday; first-place winner will receive a $25 Amazon card, and second-place prize will be a $10 Amazon card. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
» Nelson County Historical Society offers “Mountain People with Lynn Coffey,” a new 30-minute video about mountain residents and Nelson County history. nelsonhistorical.org.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Getting Started information sessions for prospective students at 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Nov. 12, 10 a.m. Nov. 14 and 4 p.m. Nov. 18. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-6574.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will offer a drive-through turkey and ham giveaway for families in need from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center at 15044 Ryland Road in Rixeyville. Donations of turkeys and hams and monetary donations will be accepted through Nov. 18. wayland_blueridge@usa.com. (540) 661-2013 or (540) 987-3340.
» Wildlife Center of Virginia presents an online fundraising auction through 7:30 p.m. Saturday. www.wcv.givesmart.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!