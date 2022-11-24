 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Activities for Nov. 25

  • 0

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

City of Charlottesville's Grand Illumination is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ting Pavilion. The 25th-anniversary event will include a holiday concert. The countdown to the lighting of the city's Holiday Tree will begin at 7:25 p.m. There will be children's activities, a visit from Santa Claus and other attractions. www.cvillegrand.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

People are also reading…

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday and Dec. 5. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Lake Monticello's Lake Holly-Days will take place Dec. 2 and 3. The Festival of Trees Holiday Dinner/Dance is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ashlawn Clubhouse at Lake Monticello with strolling musicians and dance music by Sha-boom. The Festival of Trees, featuring 25 decorated trees, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Clubhouse. The Holiday Home Tour offers five homes decorated for the holidays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. The Holiday Memory Tree can be seen by the Lake's Pub through the holidays. www.lakemonticellocommunityfoundation.org/projects-events.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle has resumed in-person training; the remaining 2022 date is Dec. 3. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families every Monday evening through Dec. 5 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and The Center at Belvedere will offer a free presentation on “Wintertime De-icing Solutions That Reduce Potential Impacts” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Center at Belvedere. Register at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/66977. Details: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vital Signs: Cross-contact episodes can trigger food allergy reactions

An allergy is an abnormal immune system response to something that would usually be considered harmless. For example, a person may be allergic to peanuts. Their body’s immune system creates antibodies that identify peanuts as harmful. It’s important to understand that food allergies can be triggered even if you can’t see the allergen.

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden married her fiance, Peter Neal, on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. The outdoor ceremony in unseasonably cold weather was the 19th known wedding held at the White House in its 200-year-plus history. It was the first wedding on the lawn and the first with a president's granddaughter as the bride. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows in front of 250 family members and friends. The wedding party had lunch inside the White House immediately after the ceremony. Guests were returning later Saturday for dessert and dancing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Identifying a mental health crisis in adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert