Activities for Nov. 12

» Aging Together’s annual meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Friday on Zoom. To join the meeting, email info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line. Aging Together serves the counties of Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock. agingtogether.org. (540) 321-3068.

» Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, will present “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Men, Stress, Dementia and Caregiving” online for men at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and 6 p.m. Nov. 18. To register, and receive login instructions, call (800) 272-3900.

» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.