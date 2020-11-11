Activities for Nov. 12

» Aging Together’s annual meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Friday on Zoom. To join the meeting, email info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line. Aging Together serves the counties of Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock. agingtogether.org. (540) 321-3068.
» Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, will present “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Men, Stress, Dementia and Caregiving” online for men at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and 6 p.m. Nov. 18. To register, and receive login instructions, call (800) 272-3900.
» Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free “Checkup from the Neck Up” virtual memory screenings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. No minimum age or insurance requirements. Each confidential screening of memory, language, thinking skills and intellectual functions takes about 15 minutes. Appointments are required; you will need access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with a webcam to participate. Registration: alzfdn.org. (866) 232-8484.
» Central Virginia Timeline Association will present a Military Heritage Through the Ages event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Exchange Hotel in Gordonsville. Military displays, vehicles and re-enactors will be featured. (434) 760-2733.
» Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1, 2021, to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will grow beards and raise funds to donate to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel also can paint fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 15. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.
» Foster Fuels’ Spread the Warmth Coat Drive accepts new and gently worn coats through Friday at Foster Fuels locations. Coats will be commercially cleaned before distribution. Children’s coats will be distributed to elementary schools, and coats in adult sizes will be donated to high schools and Lake Christian Ministries. Last year’s inaugural drive collected 408 coats. fosterfuels.com/spreadthewarmth. (800) 344-6457.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
» Nelson County Historical Society offers “Mountain People with Lynn Coffey,” a new 30-minute video about mountain residents and Nelson County history. nelsonhistorical.org.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College offers virtual Getting Started information sessions for prospective students at 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Wednesday. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-6574.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlottesville donations will be accepted through Dec. 31 to reach a goal of $307,484. alz.org/cvillewalk. (800) 272-3900.
» Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will offer a drive-through turkey and ham giveaway for families in need from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center at 15044 Ryland Road in Rixeyville. Donations of turkeys and hams and monetary donations will be accepted through Wednesday. wayland_blueridge@usa.com. (540) 661-2013 or (540) 987-3340.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!