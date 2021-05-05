Activities for May 6

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.
Albemarle County Public Schools offers kindergarten registration through May 31. Students must turn 5 before Sept. 30. k12 albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820; bilingual assistance is available at (434) 296-6517.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.
16th annual Dolley Madison Legacy Event, a virtual event with Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state, as keynote speaker, begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Information and registration: https://www.montpelier.org/events/dolley-madison-legacy-virtual.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
People Places is offering virtual orientation classes and virtual training for people who want to become foster parents. The Charlottesville office will begin a nine-week training class at 6 p.m. Thursday. peopleplaces.org. info@peopleplaces.org. (434) 979-0335.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smu seum@avenue.org.