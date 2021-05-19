Activities for May 20

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.

Albemarle County Public Schools' kindergarten registration is available online through May 31. Children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30 may be enrolled. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten.

Albemarle County property taxes for the first half of 2021 are due June 25. Mailed payments postmarked by June 25 will be considered to be on time. Kiosk, drop-box and in=person payments also will be accepted. Pay online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org or by phone using a credit card at (866) 820-5450.

Albemarle County swim season will be from June 17 to Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake Park. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.