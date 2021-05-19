Activities for May 20

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.
Albemarle County Public Schools' kindergarten registration is available online through May 31. Children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30 may be enrolled. www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten.
Albemarle County property taxes for the first half of 2021 are due June 25. Mailed payments postmarked by June 25 will be considered to be on time. Kiosk, drop-box and in=person payments also will be accepted. Pay online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org or by phone using a credit card at (866) 820-5450.
Albemarle County swim season will be from June 17 to Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake Park. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver's fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov. www.charlottesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cat action team.org.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JABA presents the Communities of Strength Spring Drive-Thru Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at JABA's main office at 674 Hillsdale Drive. Food truck, information about community organizations and other attractions. jabacares.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is extending hours and in-person access at many of its branches. Appointments are no longer necessary, but there will be capacity limits. All programs and events will remain virtual during Tier 2 of JMRL's COVID-19 response plan. Public computer use and self-serve printing will be available. Patrons should continue to use book drops to return books. The Bookmobile will be offering limited service. Wear a mask, observe social distancing and limit your visit to two hours. jmrl.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.