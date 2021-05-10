Activities for May 13

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.

Albemarle County Public Schools offers kindergarten registration through May 31. Students must turn 5 before Sept. 30. k12 albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820; bilingual assistance is available at (434) 296-6517.

Alzheimer's Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group. Caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s are invited to a discussion about forming the group that's set for 7 p.m. Thursday. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. cataction team.org.