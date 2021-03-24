Activities for March 25

Albemarle County continues its Virtual Town Halls about the Fiscal Year 2022 budget process to allow residents to learn details, ask questions and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors. Rio District Supervisor Ned Galloway will host a Zoom event at 7:30 p.m. Monday at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98701451786. By phone, it’s (301) 715-8592 or (888) 788-0099. Webinar ID is 987 0145 1786. Scottsville District Supervisor Donna Price will host a Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233. Phone access uses (301) 715-8592 or (888) 788-0099. Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233. albemarle.org.
Carver Recreational Center will present the Virtual Father/Daughter Spring Dance at 5 p.m. Saturday. $10 per couple for the dance only; $25 per couple for dance plus dinner from Pearl Island. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link before the event, and dinner can be picked up the day before. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or by phone at (434) 970-3260.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.
Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department presents a fundraising Scavenger Hunt event at staggered times between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville. $25 per car in advance. https://www.earlysvillefire.org/single-post/evfc-scavenger-hunt-fundraiser.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will resume its seasonal market April 3 and be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Keep Virginia Beautiful is hosting a statewide beautification project during March. The Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Committee is inviting everyone to take a bag, take a walk and pick up litter. After you finish, let the group know where you picked up litter and how much you bagged. https://keepvirginiabeautiful.org/do-beautiful-things/get-caught-in-the-act/.