Activities for March 25

Albemarle County continues its Virtual Town Halls about the Fiscal Year 2022 budget process to allow residents to learn details, ask questions and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors. Rio District Supervisor Ned Galloway will host a Zoom event at 7:30 p.m. Monday at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98701451786. By phone, it’s (301) 715-8592 or (888) 788-0099. Webinar ID is 987 0145 1786. Scottsville District Supervisor Donna Price will host a Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at https://albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233. Phone access uses (301) 715-8592 or (888) 788-0099. Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233. albemarle.org.

Carver Recreational Center will present the Virtual Father/Daughter Spring Dance at 5 p.m. Saturday. $10 per couple for the dance only; $25 per couple for dance plus dinner from Pearl Island. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link before the event, and dinner can be picked up the day before. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or by phone at (434) 970-3260.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.