AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will operate sites at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only; Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays by appointment, with walk-ins accepted as time permits; Fluvanna County Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays for drop-offs only; Nelson Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays by appointment only; and Louisa County Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays by appointment only. http://taxaidecville.wordpress.com.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Boy Scouts of America's Virginia Headwaters Council will present its 2023 Friends of Scouting Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday with keynote speaker Denver Riggleman at University of Virginia Alumni Hall. Scouting speaker will be Eagle Scout and UVa graduate student Lee Dudley. The Rev. Dr. Alvin Edwards will be master of ceremonies. Business attire requested. Reservations: susan.hart@scouting.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

The Center at Belvedere and Piedmont Master Gardeners will present "Don't Guess; Soil Test" with soil scientist Linda K. Blum of the University of Virginia's Environmental Sciences Department at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at The Center at Belvedere. Free; register at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/82752.

Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention and Walker Buford United PTO will present a gun safety forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at Buford Middle School at 1000 Cherry Ave. “Empowering Families: Keeping Our Community Safe from Gun Violence” will feature a panel of speakers, including Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis; Sen. Creigh Deeds; Charlottesville City Schools COO Kim Powell; B.U.C.K. Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson and Albemarle County Public Schools Safety Director Carl Murray. Question-and-answer time will follow. info@wbupto.org or (434) 282-6486.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The bereavement support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP will offer a paid library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who are considering library careers. Application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Applications may be submitted on paper or online and must include application form, essay of at least 300 words, transcripts, resume, two letters of reference and a letter of college acceptance or a letter from a high school counselor verifying the applicant’s intention to attend college. Details: https://www.jmrl.org/pdf/NAACP_JMRL_Intern_Scholar_Brochure.pdf.

Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program at UVa will offer a free kidney health screening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 195 Lankford Ave. KDSAPatUVA@gmail.com.

Living Free Together will present “FOCUS on Communication” for adults and children in military families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and fun classes for all ages begin at 6 p.m. indoors and outdoors. The event also will be offered April 10. Dinner and classes are free for all members of military families. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will offer a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. April 17 to May 22 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Montpelier Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. April 6 at Stanardsville United Methodist Church at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. Speaker Robert Joskowiak will present "General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Polish Patriot of the American Revolution." Deadline for arrival of $25 registration check is Monday. Mail checks to Carlene Wilson, 13423 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, VA 22960. (540) 661-6745.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners’ 2023 Spring Lecture Series will conclude at 7 p.m. March 30 online with Elisa Meara and Alex Thompson presenting "Attractive, Functional, Sustainable Solutions to Managing Stormwater Runoff in the Home Yard and Garden." $10. Register for the webinar at https://piedmontmastergard eners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Piedmont Virginia Community College Career Services will present its 38th annual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the main campus. Participants are encouraged to bring resumes and be ready meet and network with representatives from a diverse collection of businesses. Employers will recruit for part-time and full-time positions, as well as summer jobs and internships for high school and college students. For a list of registered employers and sponsors, go to pvcc.edu/jobfair.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority: Electronic Waste Collection Day is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at Ivy Material Utilization Center. Residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can dispose of electronic waste for free. Accepted items include computers, laptops and accessories; printers scanners and fax machines; VCRs; camcorders; stereos; and televisions. Bring no more than 10 items per person and no more than two tube-style televisions. Participants must bring their registration tickets in order to drop off items. Such items as hair dryers and vacuum cleaners will not be accepted. Registration and details: www.rivanna.org/ewaste.

White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek will lead town hall meetings at 7 p.m. April 13 at Brownsville Elementary School, 10 a.m. April 15 at White Hall Community Building and 7 p.m. April 18 at Broadus Wood Elementary School. amallek@albemarle.org.