AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia will begin celebrations of Charlottesville Liberation and Freedom Day with a gathering at noon Friday at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVa. The Memory Project will host a dinner and screening of “Unveiling: The Origins of Charlottesville’s Monuments” at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and Prolyfyk Run Crew will present a Reparations Run at 7 a.m. Saturday. “Descendant Power: A Rubric for Engaging Slavery Descendant Communities” will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Montpelier; buses will leave from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center starting at 12:30 p.m. Free; register at www.tinyurl.com/rubric-event. The day commemorated the arrival of Union troops in Charlottesville on March 3, 1865. descendantsuva.org.

Haney Conference for Compassionate Care at the End of Life and The Hummingbird Fund will present a virtual panel in association with “I Am ALS” at noon Thursday via Zoom. Hosted by UVa School of Nursing’s Compassionate Care Initiative. Registration: https://virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qlho3VM4SQuBGv6XHHnSEw.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue will present a groundbreaking ceremony for its intake barn Saturday at the rescue’s farm in Afton. Construction is expected to be completed late this year. www.hopeslegacy.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Material Utilization Center will be closed Saturday through Monday so that replacement of the outbound scale can be completed. The center will reopen for normal operating hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. www.rivanna.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners' 2023 Spring Lecture Series will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday online with Michael Carter Jr. speaking on "Africulture and Unique Organic Vegetables You'll Want in Your Home Garden." Upcoming dates are March 9, 16 and 30, all online. $10. Register for the webinar at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Walter N. Ridley Distinguished Annual Lecture will present Bettina L. Love speaking on "We Gon' Be Alright, But That Ain't Alright: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom" at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at University of Virginia Alumni Hall at 211 S. Emmet St. Love is an award-winning author and the William F. Russell Professor at Teachers College, Columbia University. ehdodei@virginia.edu. (434) 243-3887.