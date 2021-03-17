Activities for March 18

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Chapter of The Links Incorporated will present its 18th annual Celebration Brunch as a virtual event at 11 a.m. Sunday to honor the African American literary tradition. Bring your favorite treat and brunch beverage. Guest authors will speak, and Brown Ballerinas for Change will perform. $20; proceeds will go toward scholarships and programming. cvillelinks@gmail.com. (434) 964-1275 or (434) 981-7334.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.
Earlysville Volunteer Fire Department presents a fundraising Scavenger Hunt event at staggered times between 1 and 2:30 p.m. March 27 at 283 Reas Ford Road in Earlysville. $25 per car in advance. https://www.earlysvillefire.org/single-post/evfc-scavenger-hunt-fundraiser.
Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will conclude its Winter Farmers Market there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The seasonal market will resume April 3 and be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
Keep Virginia Beautiful is hosting a statewide beautification project during March. The Albemarle County Solid Waste Alternatives Committee is inviting everyone to take a bag, take a walk and pick up litter. After you finish, let the group know where you picked up litter and how much you bagged. https://keepvirginiabeautiful.org/do-beautiful-things/get-caught-in-the-act/.