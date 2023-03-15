AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention and Walker Buford United PTO will present a gun safety forum at 6 p.m. March 23 at Buford Middle School at 1000 Cherry Ave. "Empowering Families: Keeping Our Community Safe from Gun Violence" will feature a panel of speakers, including Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis; Sen. Creigh Deeds; Charlottesville City Schools COO Kim Powell; B.U.C.K. Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson and Albemarle County Public Schools Safety Director Carl Murray. Question-and-answer time will follow. info@wbupto.org or (434) 282-6486.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation’s March Ivy Talk will focus on Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Members will discuss their work, the issues local farmers are facing and connecting with the community. Register at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. Details: susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP will offer a paid library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who are considering library careers. Application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Applications may be submitted on paper or online and must include application form, essay of at least 300 words, transcripts, resume, two letters of reference and a letter of college acceptance or a letter from a high school counselor verifying the applicant’s intention to attend college. Details: https://www.jmrl.org/pdf/NAACP_JMRL_Intern_Scholar_Brochure.pdf.

Living Free Together will present "FOCUS on Communication" for adults and children in military families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and fun classes for all ages begin at 6 p.m. indoors and outdoors. The event also will be offered March 27 and April 10. Dinner and classes are free for all members of military families. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners’ 2023 Spring Lecture Series will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 online with Kim Eierman speaking on "Designing a Pollinator Victory Garden for a Changing Climate." The final event in the series will be on March 30. $10. Register for the webinar at https://piedmontmastergard eners.org/events.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present a free outdoor Garden Basics workshop, “Spring Cleanup in the Perennial Garden,” at 2 p.m. March 25 in PMG’s demonstration garden at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Registration closes at 5 p.m. March 24. Register at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.