Activities for June 24

Albemarle County property taxes for the first half of 2021 are due Friday. Mailed payments postmarked by Friday will be considered to be on time. Kiosk, drop-box and in-person payments also will be accepted. Pay online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org or by phone using a credit card at (866) 820-5450.

Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.

Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer free guided Saturday tours at 9 a.m. July 3, July 17, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmontgarden.org. piedmontgarden.org.