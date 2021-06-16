Activities for June 17

Albemarle County property taxes for the first half of 2021 are due June 25. Mailed payments postmarked by June 25 will be considered to be on time. Kiosk, drop-box and in-person payments also will be accepted. Pay online at www.albemarlecountytaxes.org or by phone using a credit card at (866) 820-5450.

Albemarle County swim season will be from Thursday to Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.

Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.

Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov. www.charlo ttesville.gov.