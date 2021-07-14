Activities for July 15

IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.

JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has removed capacity limits and is offering the use of meeting rooms, resuming notary services and reinstating late fines as part of its transition to Tier 1 of its COVID Response Plan. Fines for materials checked out on adults’ library cards will be 25 cents per day for print materials and 50 cents per day for DVDs and audiobooks. Children’s cards are charged fines only when materials are damaged or lost. For information on fines, email circulation@jmrl.org. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.