Activities for July 15

Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alex-Zan's 13th annual Summer Thinkshop Event, "Let's Ride — Respect Individual Differences and Expressions," will be a virtual video presentation at 7 p.m. July 22 on Comcast channel 14 and Alex-Zan.com/YouTube. Guests include Elijah, a 13-year-old children's advocate; vocalist Kalela; Amazing Erin: Magician of Life; dancer Arianna; and spoken-word performances by local students. (434) 202-0773.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. People who donate blood through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon card by mail and a chance to win gasoline for a year. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer free guided Saturday tours at 9 a.m. Saturday and again on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmont garden.org. piedmontgarden.org.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https:// webtrac.chalottesville.gov. www. charlottesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catac tionteam.org.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www. charlotteville.gov.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has removed capacity limits and is offering the use of meeting rooms, resuming notary services and reinstating late fines as part of its transition to Tier 1 of its COVID Response Plan. Fines for materials checked out on adults’ library cards will be 25 cents per day for print materials and 50 cents per day for DVDs and audiobooks. Children’s cards are charged fines only when materials are damaged or lost. For information on fines, email circulation@jmrl.org. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia Discovery Museum will reopen to the general public on Sept. 7. Some events will be available this month, including small-group visits facility rentals and the new Baby Buds playtime. vadm.org.
Virginia Film Festival and Paramount Theater will present a screening of the documentary "When My Time Comes" with Diane Rehm, Diane Naughton and Joe Fab at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater. $20. theparamount.net. (434) 979-1333.