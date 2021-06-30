Activities for July 1

Independence Day events
Celebrate Us! Fireworks 2021 is from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks at 9 p.m., at Carter Mountain Orchard. Root Cellar Remedy will perform. $20 ages 16 and older; $10 ages 15 and younger; a portion of the proceeds and additional donations benefit Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville. Rain date: Monday. (434) 977-1833.
Earlysville Area Residents' League will begin its 25th Anniversary Stupendous Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Earlysville Forest Drive and Earlysville Road. Walking and bicycling musicians, singers, 4H members and their animals, Scout troops, school groups, veterans and volunteer groups of all ages are welcome. All pets must be leashed. Parade participants will gather beside Earlysville Forest Drive at 9:30 a.m.; the parade route will take Earlysville Road to Union Church. (434) 996-6159.
Fourth of July Celebration includes music by South Canal Street and pony rides from 4 to 8 p.m. and fireworks at around 9 to 9:15 p.m. at Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges. Free; parking donations benefit Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. (540) 923-4231.
Independence Day Concert and Celebration with music by Heifetz International Music Institute will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at James Monroe's Highland. Free. Picnics welcome. Bring lawn chairs. highland.org. (434) 293-8000.
Kiwanis Independence Day 5K Run/Walk, 38th annual event by Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville, will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near Hollymead Elementary School and Lakeside Middle School in Forest Lakes. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge. Early registration is $30. Packet pickup is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Saturday at Lakeside. independence5k@gmail.com. kiwaniscville.org.
Monticello will present its annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony as a special virtual Independence Day program premiering at 1 p.m. Sunday. It can be seen on Monticello's Facebook page, YouTube channel and website at monticello.org.
Playin' in the Park Independence Celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Booster Park in Orange. Free. visitorangevirginia.com.
Red, White, Blue 'n' Greene festivities will include a parade at 5 p.m. Sunday and main event featuring fireworks display at 6 p.m. at 13510 Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. Free. rwbng.org.
Reds, Whites and Bluegrass will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Keswick Vineyards. Tara Mills Band will provide the music. (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105.
Scottsville will have a parade through downtown starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by midday yard sales, a classic car show and concerts in Dorrier Park by Mojo Pie at 5.30 p.m. and Will Overman at 7 p.m. No fireworks this year. scottsville.org.
Other activities
Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients during the July 4 holiday and beyond. People who donate blood Thursday through Tuesday will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat; donors who come between Wednesday and July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon card by mail and a chance to win gasoline for a year. redcross.org.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer free guided Saturday tours at 9 a.m. Saturday and July 17, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmontgarden.org. piedmontgarden.org.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https:// webtrac.charlottesville.gov. www. charlottesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www. charlotte ville.gov.
Friends of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present a Warehouse Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9, 10 and 11 at Albemarle Square Shopping Center. Titles will include fiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, cookbooks, military interest, biographies, young-adult books and children’s books. The capacity limit is 80. Proceeds will benefit JMRL. jmrlfriends.org.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will remove capacity limits, offer the use of meeting rooms, resume notary services and reinstate late fines on Tuesday as part of its transition to Tier 1 of its COVID Response Plan. Fines for materials checked out on adults' library cards will be 25 cents per day for print materials and 50 cents per day for DVDs and audiobooks. Children's cards are charged fines only when materials are damaged or lost. For information on fines, email circulation@jmrl.org. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset Friday. Ten percent of the day's proceeds will help the council's adult and family education services. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.