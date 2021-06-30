Activities for July 1

Other activities

Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.

Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.

American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients during the July 4 holiday and beyond. People who donate blood Thursday through Tuesday will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat; donors who come between Wednesday and July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon card by mail and a chance to win gasoline for a year. redcross.org.

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer free guided Saturday tours at 9 a.m. Saturday and July 17, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmontgarden.org. piedmontgarden.org.