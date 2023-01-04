 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Activities for Jan. 5

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Historian and author Rick Britton, the guest speaker, will present "Saving Stonewall's Bacon: The Charlottesville Artillery at Port Republic." (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April 2023 to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present its January Ivy Talk, "Ivy Creek's Record of Deep Time," with geologist and Piedmont Virginia Community College professor Callan Bentley at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via Zoom. Free. Registration: https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks. Details: susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer "Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time," a free Garden Basics presentation, at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Free. Garden Basics is presented in partnership with Bread and Roses ministry at Trinity. Register by 5 p.m. Jan. 20. piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Guest speaker Lo Davis, executive director of Cav Futures, will present "The Evolving World of Name Image and Likeness in College Athletics." Sue Friedman, SSV's president, will serve as moderator. Free. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present the Community MLK Celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Paramount Theater. Scholar-activist, public speaker and cultural consultant Dr. Yaba Blay will be the keynote speaker. Free; tickets are available and can be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the box office and by phone at (434) 979-1333.

