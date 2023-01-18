Activities for Jan. 19

AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Bingo Party fundraiser for Living Free Together will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Jack's Shop Kitchen at 14843 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 includes bingo book; $5 for each additional book. Cash only. Snacks, ice cream and beverages will be available for purchase. Meals can be preordered at jacksshopkitchen.com. www.livingfree2gether.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will present a Winter Ball from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Carver Recreation Center. There will be dancing, music, refreshments and a photo booth. Dress to impress for the family-friendly event. $10 per person. Pre-registration required in person at the recreation center, online at https://webtrac.charlottesville.gov or by phone at (434) 970-3053.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April 2023 to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will present its Reflector Award to Deborah Bell Burks and Joy Johnson during its 10th-anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Keynote speaker is Monica Richardson, Pulitzer Prize winner and executive editor of the Miami Herald. $80 per couple; $50 per person. Celebratory attire requested. jeffschoolheritagecenter,org. (434) 260-8720.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer “Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time,” a free Garden Basics presentation, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Free. Garden Basics is presented in partnership with Bread and Roses ministry at Trinity. Register by 5 p.m. Jan. 20. piedmontmastergardeners.org.

University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present the Community MLK Celebration at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Paramount Theater. Scholar-activist, public speaker and cultural consultant Dr. Yaba Blay will be the keynote speaker. Free; tickets are available and can be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the box office and by phone at (434) 979-1333.