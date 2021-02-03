Activities for Feb. 4

Charlottesville Ballet will present its annual Father-Daughter Valentine Dance as a virtual event at 2 p.m. Saturday. All parent, child and guardian relationships are welcome. The semi-formal event includes dance games, follow-along crafts, a mini-performance by a Charlottesville Ballet dancer and dance instruction for dancing at home. $20 per household. charlottes villeballet.org.

Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1 to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.

Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.

Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.