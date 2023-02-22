AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

CVHS Louisa’s facility at 115 Jefferson Highway, Suite 9, in Louisa was flooded by a broken water pipe in December, and the health care center will remain closed for repairs. A mobile unit is on site, and health care providers are able to see patients for limited in-person services. Telehealth appointments also are available by phone, computer and tablet. To schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment, call (540) 967-9401.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

Descendants of Enslaved Communities at the University of Virginia will begin celebrations of Charlottesville Liberation and Freedom Day with a gathering at noon March 3 at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVa. The Memory Project will host a dinner and screening of "Unveiling: The Origins of Charlottesville's Monuments" at 5:30 p.m. March 3 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and Prolyfyk Run Crew will present a Reparations Run at 7 a.m. March 4. "Descendant Power: A Rubric for Engaging Slavery Descendant Communities" will begin at 4 p.m. March 4 at Montpelier; buses will leave from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center starting at 12:30 p.m. Free; register at www.tinyurl.com/rubric-event. The day commemorated the arrival of Union troops in Charlottesville on March 3, 1865. descendantsuva.org.

Haney Conference for Compassionate Care at the End of Life and The Hummingbird Fund will present a virtual panel in association with "I Am ALS" at noon March 2 via Zoom. Hosted by UVa School of Nursing's Compassionate Care Initiative. Registration: https://virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qlho3VM4SQuBGv6XHHnSEw.

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue will present a groundbreaking ceremony for its intake barn March 4 at the rescue’s farm in Afton. Construction is expected to be completed late this year. www.hopeslegacy.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present several February events in honor of Black History Month. The River View Farm Tour will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday and will focus on the Carr/Greer family and its work in the community, Each event is free, but registration is required at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks or susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

National Park Service and Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present an open house for prospective volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellwood Manor in Locust Grove. Interpreters will need to attend an all-day training session; lunch and snacks will be provided. People interested in learning history, discussing slavery and the Civil War and telling underrepresented stories are encouraged to apply. Grounds force volunteers will need to attend training to operate groundskeeping equipment and may find additional volunteer opportunities through the National Park Service and FoWB. www.fowb.org. (540) 729-2885 or (540) 972-5668.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Environmental Council’s third annual Piedmont Mobility Summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at CitySpace. Lunch will be provided. Free; registration required. eventbrite.com. https://www.pecva.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners Association will accept applications through Monday for grants for kindergarten through 12th-grade garden projects in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Grants will be awarded in early March and can be used to purchase books, tools, fertilizer, seeds, soil tests, mulch and other items to help local students take part in vegetable and herb gardening, gardening for pollinators, hydroponic gardening and other projects. Application forms and guidelines can be found at piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting "green elephant" donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.