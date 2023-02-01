Activities for Feb. 2

AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Bingo Party fundraiser for Living Free Together will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack’s Shop Kitchen at 14843 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10 includes bingo book; $5 for each additional book. Cash only. Snacks, ice cream and beverages will be available for purchase. Meals can be preordered at jacksshopkitchen.com. www.livingfree2gether.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

The Center at Belvedere will present "Create a Bird-Friendly Yard," a free, in-person presentation by Piedmont Master Gardeners, at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will learn ways to create a healthy landscape for songbirds, including using keystone native plants for year-round food, planting in layers to provide shelter, removing invasivee species and shrinking the lawn. Everyone is welcome. Register in advance at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/73374. Details: piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Center at Belvedere. Caroline Janney, John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War at the University of Virginia, will discuss her new book, "The Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee's Army After Appomattox." Free; the public is welcome. An informal dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet. Three tables will be reserved at the rear of the dining room; meals cost about $15.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

James Monroe's Highland will present "James Monroe, John Sidebottom and the Hidden History of the Battle of Trenton," a virtual program for Black History Month, at 1 p.m. Feb. 15. Sidebottom was one of two free Black men who moved a wounded 18-year-old Monroe to safety during the battle. There will be a virtual conversation with Caleb Dempsey-Richardson, Sidebottom's seventh-great-nephew. Free; register at htps://highland.org/event/virtual-program-hidden-history-at-the-battle-of-trenton/. Details: highland.org or (434) 293-8000.

Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue will present a groundbreaking ceremony for its intake barn March 4 at the rescue's farm in Afton. Construction is expected to be completed late this year. www.hopeslegacy.com.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present several February events in honor of Black History Month. The "African American Fiddlers" Ivy Talk with presenter David McCormick, a 2020 Fellow of the International Center for Jefferson Studies, artistic director of Early Music Access Project and founding member of Alkemie, will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The "History of Agriculture in Virginia Through an African American Lens" Ivy Talk with presenter Michael Carter Jr., an 11th-generation farmer who is part of the fifth generation to farm on Carter Farms in Orange County and runs the nonprofit Africulture, will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The River View Farm Tour will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 and will focus on the Carr/Greer family and its work in the community, Each event is free, but registration is required at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks or susie@ivycreekfoundation.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Environmental Council’s third annual Piedmont Mobility Summit is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at CitySpace. Lunch will be provided. Free; registration required. eventbrite.com. https://www.pecva.org.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will present "Tools for Gardening Smarter, Not Harder," a free Garden Basics class, at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1118 Preston Ave. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Space is limited; reserve your place in the class at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. (434) 872-4580.

Piedmont Master Gardeners Association will accept applications through Feb. 27 for grants for kindergarten through 12th-grade garden projects in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Grants will be awarded in early March and can be used to purchase books, tools, fertilizer, seeds, soil tests, mulch and other items to help local students take part in vegetable and herb gardening, gardening for pollinators, hydroponic gardening and other projects. Application forms and guidelines can be found at piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will present Denver Riggleman speaking on "Domestic Threat to Democracy" at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Peyton Williams, SSV board member, will serve as moderator. Free. seniorstatesmen.org.

Sierra Club Piedmont Group virtual program on Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register at https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002NnCqAAK&mapLinkHref=.