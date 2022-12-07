Activities for Dec. 8

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

City of Charlottesville's Holiday Market will continue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 at 100 E. Water St. One hour of free parking is available at the Water Street parking garage next to the market site. More than 100 local vendors will sell handmade gifts, decorations, food, baked goods and crafts. www.charlottesville.gov./citymarket or (434) 970-3371.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April 2023 to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Advent in Earlysville's Hope, Joy, Peace and Love tour will present large signs on five bales of hay along Earlysville Road to offer encouragement during the holiday season. Each sign has a QR code offering access to an interactive digital guide. Free handmade s'mores will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at the Love sign at 550 Buck Mountain Road. kinglance7@hotmail.com or (434) 465-0496.

Earlysville Exchange's eighth Children's Christmas Shop gives ages 4 to 14 an opportunity to shop independently with a store shopping partner for reasonably priced surprise gifts for loved ones. (804) 218-5505.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present "Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence" with Carmen Harris, professor of history and faculty chair at University of South Carolina Upstate, as December's Ivy Talk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. She will focus on the desegregation of the Extension Service in honor of Conly Greer, Albemarle County's first African American Extension agent and owner of River View Farm, which now is Ivy Creek Natural Area. Free. Registration requested at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks.

Oakland School and Summer Camp will present its annual Horse Holiday event at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland School and Summer Camp in Troy. Students will lead horses and other barnyard friends in holiday gear in a festive parade from the barn to school founder Margaret Shepherd's circa-1770 home. It's the first holiday parade for Barton Reese, the new head of school. www.oaklandschool.net.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will conduct its annual business meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. A program will follow at 1:45 p.m.: "The Community, City and County Welcoming Refugees to Charlottesville." Sue Friedman, SSV's president, will moderate a discussion with Harriet Kuhr, Kari Anderson Miller, Sue Moffett and Sam Spencer. Free. Tell the gatehouse attendant that you are there to attend the Senior Statesmen. program. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

The Wool Factory Holiday Market offering live music, vendors and food will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Wool Factory. Free admission; food and drink available for purchase. thewoolfactory.com.