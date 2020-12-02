Activities for Dec. 3

» Charlottesville's Grand Illumination will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday on CW29 and 7 p.m. Friday on WVIR-TV NBC29. The concert will include Resound! and Voices of Service. Charlottesville performers shown on the Paramount Theater stage will include Charlottesville High School Choirs, The Covenant Singers, Dougal Forest, Brandon "Leebangah" Dudley, Lora Kelley, Addison Brady, Clayton Shifflett, Keenan France, Leslie Wood, Musica Sacra Virginia, Matthew 25, Wilson School of Dance, Shenandoah Violins, Jack Wielar, Rattlebag and Odyssey of Soul. www.charlottesville.gov or cvillegrand.com.

» Charlottesville Police Department will continue its Winter Wool Campaign through March 1, 2021, to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers will grow beards and raise funds to donate to Toy Lift Charities. Personnel also can paint fingernails or wear non-traditional socks. The goal is to raise $10,000 by Dec. 15. https://toylift.org/new-site/cpd/. (434) 970-3280.