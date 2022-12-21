Activities for Dec. 22

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April 2023 to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Advent in Earlysville’s Hope, Joy, Peace and Love tour will present large signs on five bales of hay along Earlysville Road to offer encouragement during the holiday season. Each sign has a QR code offering access to an interactive digital guide. Free handmade s’mores will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at the Love sign at 550 Buck Mountain Road. kinglance7@hotmail.com or (434) 465-0496.

Earlysville Exchange’s eighth Children’s Christmas Shop gives ages 4 to 14 an opportunity to shop independently with a store shopping partner for reasonably priced surprise gifts for loved ones. (804) 218-5505.

First Day Hikes are planned at Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1, 2023, and parking is free. Locally, James River State Park in Gladstone will participate, details are at (434) 933-4355 or JamesRiver@dcr.virginia.gov. The full list of First Day Hikes in Virginia is is at www.virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes. dcr.virginia.gov.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer "Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time," a free Garden Basics presentation, at 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Free. Garden Basics is presented in partnership with Bread and Roses ministry at Trinity. Register by 5 p.m. Jan. 20. piedmontmastergardeners.org.