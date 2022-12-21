 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Activities for Dec. 22

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April 2023 to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Advent in Earlysville’s Hope, Joy, Peace and Love tour will present large signs on five bales of hay along Earlysville Road to offer encouragement during the holiday season. Each sign has a QR code offering access to an interactive digital guide. Free handmade s’mores will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at the Love sign at 550 Buck Mountain Road. kinglance7@hotmail.com or (434) 465-0496.

Earlysville Exchange’s eighth Children’s Christmas Shop gives ages 4 to 14 an opportunity to shop independently with a store shopping partner for reasonably priced surprise gifts for loved ones. (804) 218-5505.

First Day Hikes are planned at Virginia State Parks on Jan. 1, 2023, and parking is free. Locally, James River State Park in Gladstone will participate, details are at (434) 933-4355 or JamesRiver@dcr.virginia.gov.  The full list of First Day Hikes in Virginia is is at www.virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes. dcr.virginia.gov.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will offer "Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time," a free Garden Basics presentation, at 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Free. Garden Basics is presented in partnership with Bread and Roses ministry at Trinity. Register by 5 p.m. Jan. 20. piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Related to this story

Ask the Expert: When should someone consider a knee replacement?

Even when the pain is significant and X-rays show advanced arthritis of the joint, the first line of treatment is almost always non-surgical. Regular exercise, weight loss, over-the-counter medications, bracing and injections can be very helpful ways to try to manage the symptoms of knee arthritis. It is only when the knee continues to be a problem despite these measures that we would recommend a patient consider surgery.

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word from Musk on whether he'll step aside or who a new leader might be. Twitter has grown more chaotic and confusing under Musk's leadership with rapidly vacillating policies that are withdrawn or altered. Many of the votes for Musk to step down likely came from Tesla investors, who have grown tired of the 24/7 Twitter chaos, which they say has distracted the eccentric CEO from the electric car company, his main source of wealth.

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D), the Chinese Medical Nutrition Therapy (CMNT) intermittent fasting (IF) intervention is efficacious for achieving diabetes remission, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1. The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deployed suffered technical failures. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the 42 Pumas earmarked for the NATO force will now be replaced with much older Marder vehicles, but insisted this wouldn't affect the mission. She also ordered a halt to additional Puma purchases pending repairs.

