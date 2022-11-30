Activities for Dec. 1

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Garden Club's annual Holiday Bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Shops at Stonefield at 2030 Bond St., No. 180 (formerly Williams-Sonoma location). There will be wreaths, swags, gift baskets and a variety of vendors. Proceeds will benefit the garden club's community projects.

City of Charlottesville's Grand Illumination is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ting Pavilion. The 25th-anniversary event will include a holiday concert. The countdown to the lighting of the city's Holiday Tree will begin at 7:25 p.m. There will be children's activities, a visit from Santa Claus and other attractions. www.cvillegrand.com.

Earlysville Exchange's eighth Children's Christmas Shop gives ages 4 to 14 an opportunity to shop independently with a store shopping partner for reasonably priced surprise gifts for loved ones. (804) 218-5505.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation will present "Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence" with Carmen Harris, professor of history and faculty chair at University of South Carolina Upstate, as December's Ivy Talk at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 via Zoom. She will focus on the desegregation of the Extension Service in honor of Conly Greer, Albemarle County's first African American Extension agent and owner of River View Farm, which now is Ivy Creek Natural Area. Free. Registration requested at https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks.

Jefferson Area Board for Aging offers free Medicare insurance counseling appointments at its new office in Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall. To sign up, fill out and submit the client intake form at www.jabacares.org/medicare-counseling. Details: insurance@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5248.

Jeffersonland Chorus is offering free voice lessons to help men gain confidence and strengthen singing skills on Monday. No cost or obligation for lessons or teaching materials. The a cappella chorus for men’s voices is affiliated with international Barbershop Harmony Society and has entertained Charlottesville-area audiences for more than half a century. www.JLChorus.org. (434) 260-0857.

Lake Monticello's Lake Holly-Days will take place Friday and Saturday. The Festival of Trees Holiday Dinner/Dance is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Ashlawn Clubhouse at Lake Monticello with strolling musicians and dance music by Sha-boom; tickets required. The Festival of Trees, featuring 25 decorated trees, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clubhouse. The Holiday Home Tour offers five homes decorated for the holidays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Holiday Memory Tree can be seen by the Lake's Pub through the holidays. www.lakemonticellocommunityfoundation.org/projects-events.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle's remaining 2022 in-person training date is Saturday. Registration required. Information: heather@literacyforall.org. literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will conclude free “Focus Communication Workshop” classes for veterans and military families on Monday at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and classes begin at 6 p.m. Classes may include Communication 101, Line Dancing, Yoga, Guitar, Teen Support and Art Fun for Kids. Registration is required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com. (804) 218-5505.

Louisa Art Center: Inaugural Classic Christmas event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Activities include ornament crafts, s'mores and fire pit time, arrival of Santa and Elf at 6:30 p.m. at Cooke-Haley Theater, horse-drawn rides from 6:15 to 8 p.m. to and from Downtown Louisa's Christmas in Toyland and Court House Tree. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners and The Center at Belvedere will offer a free presentation on “Wintertime De-icing Solutions That Reduce Potential Impacts” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Center at Belvedere. Register at https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/66977. Details: https://piedmontmastergardeners.org. (434) 872-4581.