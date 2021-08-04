Activities for Aug. 5

Albemarle County swim season will continue through Aug. 22. Lake beach swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake parks. $3; $2 ages 3 to 12; free if younger than 3 or older than 62. albemarle.org.
Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new virtual Millennial Support Group for caregivers and family members in their 20s and 30s. alz.org/cwva. (434) 270-0201.
American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to help make sure blood products are available for patients. redcross.org.
Blue Ridge Health District will present a virtual Town Hall with staff members and local pediatricians at 1 p.m. Thursday to answer commonly asked questions about vaccination efforts, back-to-school planning and other topics. Panelists include Dr. Denise Bonds, BRHD’s medical director; Dr. Paige Perriello of Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville; Dr. Jeffrey Vergales, associate director of pediatrics for UVa Health; Jen Fleisher, BRHD vaccination project manager; and moderator Jason Elliott, BRHD public information officer. The event also can be seen on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Boxcast TV streams, as well as Comcast Channel 10 and the BRHD Facebook page. Register in advance and join the Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dgaQD20-S3WrQ0u7I1Ez7A. vdh.virginia.gov.
Botanical Garden of the Piedmont will offer free guided Saturday tours at 9 a.m. Saturday and Aug. 21. Reservations are required, as tour groups are limited to 16 people. Sturdy, waterproof shoes are recommended. Masks are required. RSVP@piedmont garden.org. piedmontgarden.org.
Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center have reopened after pandemic closures. Carver’s fitness center, gymnasium and group fitness classes will be available. Key is open for indoor basketball and pickleball. Reservations are required for Carver, but not for Key. The new Fitness and Wellness passes can be purchased at https:// webtrac.chalottesville.gov. www. charlottesville.gov.
Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
Charlottesville Clergy Collective will present “Difficult Conversations: Religion and Race,” a livestreamed event with keynote speaker Dr. Anthea Butler and a panel discussion, at 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will open and close with music and prayers for healing and wholeness. Panelists include Gayle Jessup White of Monticello/Thomas Jefferson Foundation and Tricia Johnson of the Fluvanna County Historical Society. Devin Coles, founding pastor of Amazing Changes Ministries, will serve as moderator. The Zoom event has filled up, but the program will be livestreamed on CCC’s Facebook page, https://facebook.com/CvilleClergyCollective. cvilleclergycollective.org.
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has reopened Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool. Spray grounds at Belmont, Greenleaf and Tonsler Park locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when Tonsler Park spray grounds will be closed. Forest Hills Park is scheduled to open after mechanical repairs. Summer pool passes will not be sold this season, as Onesty Family Aquatic Center remains closed as a result of low staffing levels. www. charlotteville.gov.
Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer a virtual presentation, “It Has Been a Tough 17 Months: Managing Stress and Mental Health in a Pandemic,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Bethany Teachman, professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, will discuss strategies to support mental health, seek help for loved ones or ourselves and manage anxiety, guilt, sadness and anger. The program can be accessed by Zoom or a toll-free telephone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.
Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations each Monday on the Downtown Mall starting from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. A six-week schedule is planned, but it can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
SCORE is calling on volunteers across the country to help small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Subject matter experts, business mentors and local workshop presenters are especially needed. score.org/volunteer.
Virginia 811 is reminding everyone on the occasion of 811 Day — Wednesday, Aug. 11 — to contact 811 before doing any kind of project that involves digging. va811.com.
Virginia Discovery Museum will reopen to the general public on Sept. 7. Some events will be available this month, including small-group visits facility rentals and the new Baby Buds play time. vadm.org.