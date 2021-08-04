Activities for Aug. 5

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will offer a virtual presentation, “It Has Been a Tough 17 Months: Managing Stress and Mental Health in a Pandemic,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Bethany Teachman, professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, will discuss strategies to support mental health, seek help for loved ones or ourselves and manage anxiety, guilt, sadness and anger. The program can be accessed by Zoom or a toll-free telephone number. Sign up at jmrl.org or (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Mobi on the Mall offers convenient walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations each Monday on the Downtown Mall starting from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. City of Charlottesville employees and members of the public are welcome. Two-dose Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointments needed; no insurance necessary. No identification is required for vaccination. Minors ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by adults. A six-week schedule is planned, but it can be extended if there is consistent demand. www.charlottesville.gov.

Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.