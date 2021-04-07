Activities for April 8

■ Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.
■ Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.
■ Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlot tesville.gov/FREEFILE.
■ Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is reopening some facilities in April. Picnic shelters and tennis courts are available by reservation. Competition and pick-up games are allowed on basketball courts. City Market will reopen Saturday for drive-through pickup of preordered foods at the 100 Water St. parking lot. Summer camp registration for city residents begins Monday. Adult softball league registration opens April 19. Adult volleyball league registration opens April 26. www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
■ Greenwood Community Center is offering free WiFi. Indoor use is limited to one individual or family at a time. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance by emailing jclark@albe marle.org or calling (434) 466-3389. Unrestricted outdoor use is available in the center’s parking lot, baseball field and outdoor shelter. (434) 466-3389.
■ Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.
■ IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
■ Jefferson Area Board for Aging’s Friends in Schools Helping (FISH) program offers free volunteer mentors to help students with reading, writing and other academic subjects. Many FISH volunteers are bilingual. wbroadhurst@jabacares.org or (434) 817-5226.
■ Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club will present "The Power of Women to Impact the Climate Crisis" with Susan Kruse, executive director of the Community Climate Collaborative, as a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlf-uvpjMsHdC83myJjVj0fnpG732PCNGn to receive an email containing instructions for joining the meeting. sierraclub.org.
■ Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will give away free 40-pound bags of McGill Soilbuilder Compost to the first 300 customers between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at McIntire Recycling Center at 611 McIntire Road, while supplies last. rivanna.org.
■ Scottsville Museum will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday and remain open until 5 p.m. Starting April 17, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.
■ Walk for SARA is a month-long virtual event to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency. Individuals, community teams and businesses can participate by walking, biking or running during April and sharing their progress on social media with the hashtag #WalkforSARA. Funds raised will go toward counseling and support services for local sexual assault survivors and their families, plus prevention training education and bystander intervention training in local schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. WalkforSARA.com.
■ Warbird Showcase Tour will bring World War II airplanes to Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is opening its season with this event and will return to the Culpeper airport in July and August. Flight adventures can be purchased separately. CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.