Activities for April 8

■ Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will give away free 40-pound bags of McGill Soilbuilder Compost to the first 300 customers between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at McIntire Recycling Center at 611 McIntire Road, while supplies last. rivanna.org.

■ Scottsville Museum will reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday and remain open until 5 p.m. Starting April 17, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smuseum@avenue.org.

■ Walk for SARA is a month-long virtual event to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency. Individuals, community teams and businesses can participate by walking, biking or running during April and sharing their progress on social media with the hashtag #WalkforSARA. Funds raised will go toward counseling and support services for local sexual assault survivors and their families, plus prevention training education and bystander intervention training in local schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. WalkforSARA.com.

■ Warbird Showcase Tour will bring World War II airplanes to Culpeper Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is opening its season with this event and will return to the Culpeper airport in July and August. Flight adventures can be purchased separately. CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.