AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through April 18 for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will operate sites at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only; Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays by appointment, with walk-ins accepted as time permits; Fluvanna County Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays for drop-offs only; Nelson Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays by appointment only; and Louisa County Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays by appointment only. http://taxaidecville.wordpress.com.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor classroom at The Center at Belvedere. Guest speaker Rob Orrison will present "Bristoe Station Campaign." Reservations are not required. An informal dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet; three tables will be reserved in the back of the dining room. (434) 295-1927.

Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority will accept applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list for new applicants through 4 p.m. Friday. Applications will be accepted only online at portal.cvillerha.com, and each applicant must register a portal account using a personal email address. Public computers will be available at Central Library at 201 E. Market St., Gordon Avenue Library at 1500 Gordon Ave. and West Haven Community Center at 801 Hardy Drive. Information: www.cvillerha.com or (434) 971-4795.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The bereavement support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation's April Ivy Talk will feature David Powell of the Virginia Department of Forestry speaking about prescribed burns at 6:30 p.m. April 19. To register for the virtual event, go to https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP will offer a paid library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who are considering library careers. Application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Applications may be submitted on paper or online and must include application form, essay of at least 300 words, transcripts, resume, two letters of reference and a letter of college acceptance or a letter from a high school counselor verifying the applicant’s intention to attend college. Details: https://www.jmrl.org/pdf/NAACP_JMRL_Intern_Scholar_Brochure.pdf.

League of Women Voters, Charlottesville Area, Sierra Club Piedmont Group and Piedmont Environmental Council will co-sponsor an online interactive discussion to solicit feedback on the Comprehensive Plan for Albemarle County at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Register at https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details.

Living Free Together will present “FOCUS on Communication” for adults and children in military families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m., and classes for all ages begin at 6 p.m. indoors and outdoors. Dinner and classes are free for all members of military families. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Living Free Together will offer a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays from April 17 to May 22 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Montpelier Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Stanardsville United Methodist Church at 25 Court St. in Stanardsville. Speaker Robert Joskowiak will present “General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Polish Patriot of the American Revolution.” (540) 661-6745.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority: Electronic Waste Collection Day is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at Ivy Material Utilization Center. Residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can dispose of electronic waste for free. Accepted items include computers, laptops and accessories; printers, scanners and fax machines; VCRs; camcorders; stereos; and televisions. Bring no more than 10 items per person and no more than two tube-style televisions. Participants must bring their registration tickets in order to drop off items. Hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and similar items will not be accepted. Registration and details: www.rivanna.org/ewaste.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. The program, "What is Happening with Local Voting," will include Clara Belle Wheeler, vice chair of Albemarle County Electoral Board, and Jim Nix, board secretary for Charlottesville Electoral Board. Bob Beard will serve as moderator. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek will lead town hall meetings at 7 p.m. April 13 at Brownsville Elementary School, 10 a.m. April 15 at White Hall Community Building and 7 p.m. April 18 at Broadus Wood Elementary School. amallek@albemarle.org.