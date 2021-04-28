Activities for April 29

Orange Uncorked Wine Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Market at Grelen. $40 at gate; $30 advance; $5 children younger than 12 and designated drivers. orangevachamber.com. (540) 672-5216.

People Places is offering virtual orientation classes and virtual training for people who want to become foster parents. The Charlottesville office will offer virtual orientation at 6 p.m. April 29 and begin a nine-week training class at 6 p.m. May 6. peopleplaces.org. info@peopleplaces.org. (434) 979-0335.

Pinwheels for Prevention campaign will raise awareness of the uptick in child abuse and neglect cases during the pandemic. ReadyKids and community partners will present small “Pinwheels for Prevention” gardens of pinwheels. www.charlottes ville.org.

Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smu seum@avenue.org.