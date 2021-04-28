Activities for April 29

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.
Albemarle County Public Schools offers kindergarten registration through May 31. Students must turn 5 before Sept. 30. k12 albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820; bilingual assistance is available at (434) 296-6517.
Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes campaign, which honors local residents who give back to the community, is accepting nominations through Friday. Complete the nomination form online at allenandallen.com or pick up a form at an Allen & Allen office. Honorees will be announced June 21 on Facebook. allenandallen.com.
Barracks Road Shopping Center will present a May Day Festival and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday and Sunday. The Whiskey Rebellion will perform bluegrass from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and Club Pilates will offer free introductory classes to people who register in advance at clubpilates.com/Charlottesville or (434) 202-4219. barracksroad.com.
Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue offers links to free options for filing state and federal taxes through TurboTax, Online Taxes (OLT) and TaxACT for qualified city residents through an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service and Free File Alliance member companies. Eligibility requirements are listed on the website. www.charlottesville.gov/FREEFILE.
16th annual Dolley Madison Legacy Event, a virtual event with Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state, as keynote speaker, begins at 1 p.m. May 7. Information and registration: https://www.montpelier.org/events/dolley-madison-legacy-virtual.
Foster Fuels’ Watt Foster Family Foundation plans to award 100 scholarships in honor of the company’s 100 years. Application and instructions available online at fosterfuels.com/foster-scholarships.
IX Art Park’s Saturday Farmers Market is a permanent feature this year. Market Central will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through the end of the year. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. ixartpark.org.
JAUNT is teaming up with Blue Ridge Health District and University of Virginia Health to provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. To book a ride to your vaccination appointment with JAUNT, email trips@ridejaunt.org or call (434) 296-3184.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Market at Grelen. $40 at gate; $30 advance; $5 children younger than 12 and designated drivers. orangevachamber.com. (540) 672-5216.
People Places is offering virtual orientation classes and virtual training for people who want to become foster parents. The Charlottesville office will offer virtual orientation at 6 p.m. April 29 and begin a nine-week training class at 6 p.m. May 6. peopleplaces.org. info@peopleplaces.org. (434) 979-0335.
Pinwheels for Prevention campaign will raise awareness of the uptick in child abuse and neglect cases during the pandemic. ReadyKids and community partners will present small “Pinwheels for Prevention” gardens of pinwheels. www.charlottes ville.org.
Scottsville Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through October, starting Saturday. Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. Occupancy will be limited to 15 people at a time in keeping with Phase 3 reopening guidelines. smu seum@avenue.org.
Shine Your Light for Firefighters, presented by Tribute to First Responders in observance of International Firefighters' Day, encourages community members to display red light bulbs in their porch lights on Tuesday as a way of showing gratitude to firefighters. Tributes may be shared on social media with the hashtag #Shine4Firefighters. tributetofr.org.
Walk for SARA is a month-long virtual event to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency. Individuals, community teams and businesses can participate by walking, biking or running during the rest of April and sharing their progress on social media with the hashtag #WalkforSARA. Funds raised will go toward counseling and support services for local sexual assault survivors and their families, plus prevention training education and bystander intervention training in local schools, businesses, restaurants and churches. Walk forSARA.com.