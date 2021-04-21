Activities for April 22

ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers will present Hustle for Housing from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sprint Pavilion. Includes Zumba dance at 8:30 a.m., yoga at 9:30 a.m. and Afterburn at 10:30 a.m. Rain-or-shine event is $10; 100% of ticket sales will benefit Charlottesville's Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund. ACAC members and nonmembers welcome. Online pre-registration required. Arrive at least 15 minutes early for health screening. Bring your own yoga mat. acac.com. eventbrite.com.

Albemarle County Bright Stars Program, Charlottesville City Preschool and MACAA Head Start offer a joint application for the 2021-22 school year at Go2Grow.com. Albemarle County children who will be 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible for Bright Stars and/or MACAA Head Start. Children who will be 3 by Sept. 30 may enroll in MACAA Head Start. Charlottesville children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 may be eligible to enroll in the Charlottesville City Preschool Program and/or MACAA Head Start. Go2Grow.com.

Albemarle County Public Schools offers kindergarten registration through May 31. Students must turn 5 before Sept. 30. k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. (434) 296-5820; bilingual assistance is available at (434) 296-6517.