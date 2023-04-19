Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools will offer kindergarten registration through May 31 for Albemarle County children who will turn 5 by Sept. 30. Learn more and start the registration process online at www.k12albemarle.org/kindergarten. Details: (434) 296-5820. Bilingual assistance available at (434) 296-6517.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The bereavement support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Lake Monticello Community Foundation offers Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lake Monticello Fire Department. Suggested donation to the foundation is $10 per 30-pound box of papers to be shredded. www.lakemonticellocommunityfoundation.org.

Living Free Together will offer a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 22 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.