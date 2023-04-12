AARP Tax Aide provides free tax preparation by appointment generally through Tuesday for low-income to moderate-income families and individuals at Orange Community Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse in Locust Grove on Fridays and Saturdays. AARP membership is not required. A tax packet must be filled out completely before making the in-person appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. Taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes of $125,000 or more and those with complicated tax issues are asked to seek alternatives. For details, packet information and appointments: Orange, (540) 661-5475; Lake of the Woods, (540) 318-0345.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will operate sites at The Center at Belvedere from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only; Piedmont Virginia Community College from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays by appointment, with walk-ins accepted as time permits; Fluvanna County Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays for drop-offs only; Nelson Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays by appointment only; and Louisa County Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays by appointment only. http://taxaidecville.wordpress.com.

Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association presents its 75th Jubilee celebration, “Telling Our Story — Teach the Children,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sweet Vines Farm Winery in Unionville. Rain date: April 23. There will be music, entertainment by local youths, storytelling and hands-on activities. Carver 4-County Museum’s new traveling exhibit, “Being a Citizen,” will be there. The school served minority chldren in Orange, Madison, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. www.carver4cm.org or www. gwcrhsaa.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will offer American Red Cross lifeguard certification courses through April to help alleviate a local lifeguard shortage. Certification courses will be offered for free to candidates who can pass the In-Water Pre-Test skill requirements. Online classwork is required before the first scheduled class session. Participation in a lifeguard class does not guarantee certification. Register online at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. Call-in registration: Carver Rec Center, (434) 970-3053; Smith AFC, (434) 970-3072; and Downtown office, (434) 970-3260. To schedule the In-Water Pre-Test, email Aquatics@charlottesville.gov. Details: (434) 977-0601 or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the Fellowship Hall of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The bereavement support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Ivy Creek Foundation’s April Ivy Talk will feature David Powell of the Virginia Department of Forestry speaking about prescribed burns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the virtual event, go to https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP will offer a paid library internship and scholarship program for students in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties who are considering library careers. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Applications may be submitted on paper or online and must include application form, essay of at least 300 words, transcripts, resume, two letters of reference and a letter of college acceptance or a letter from a high school counselor verifying the applicant’s intention to attend college. Details: https://www.jmrl.org/pdf/NAACP_JMRL_Intern_Scholar_Brochure.pdf.

Living Free Together will offer a six-week Fearless Family enrichment workshop at 5:30 p.m. Mondays from Monday to May 22 at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. and activities at 6 p.m. are free to all military families. Registration is open. Reservations are required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756

Piedmont Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension will present “Planting Your Annual Garden,” a free Garden Basics class, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Space is limited; reserve your spot at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday. (434) 872-4580.

Piedmont Master Gardeners is accepting “green elephant” donations of yard and garden equipment to sell at the Spring Plant Sale on May 6. New and used tools, hoses, outdoor furnishings and other items can be dropped off at 402 Albemarle Square between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesdays and Saturdays through the end of April. Arrangements may be made to pick up donated items. greenelephant@piedmontmastergardeners.org.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority: Electronic Waste Collection Day is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Material Utilization Center. Residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can dispose of electronic waste for free. Accepted items include computers, laptops and accessories; printers, scanners and fax machines; VCRs; camcorders; stereos; and televisions. Bring no more than 10 items per person and no more than two tube-style televisions. Participants must bring their registration tickets in order to drop off items. Hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and similar items will not be accepted. Registration and details: www.rivanna.org/ewaste.

White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek will lead town hall meetings at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownsville Elementary School, 10 a.m. Saturday at White Hall Community Building and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Broadus Wood Elementary School. amallek@albemarle.org.