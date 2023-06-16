The Woolly Bully Beer Festival, offering 3-ounce pours from a variety of craft breweries, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Wool Factory.

Tickets are $55; they're $45 in advance. Walk-up tickets will be available. Parking will be available at the Wool Factory's Broadway Street entrance, and the Market Street access will be closed to all car traffic during the festival. Festival T-shirts and other keepsakes will be available.