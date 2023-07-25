It might be our family camping trip over the weekend. It could be a little more time tending to our gardens and flowerbeds. It might be an evening walk to decompress after another long day at work. No matter why we’re doing it, many of us are spending more time outdoors.

While fresh air and sunshine can be great for our mental and physical health, we will certainly encounter more of one particular pest which can be as dangerous as it is annoying.

Mosquitoes are flying insects that live in most parts of the world. In fact, nearly 50 species of mosquitoes are found in Virginia, and most of these are known to bite humans. The most common reactions to mosquito bites are itching and swelling that last a couple of hours up to several days.

However, mosquito bites can be more than just annoying and itchy. Some mosquitoes spread serious illnesses, like West Nile Virus, Zika, dengue and malaria. For example, the Asian tiger mosquito, an invasive species most commonly reported to bite humans in Virginia, has been found to be infected with LaCrosse encephalitis viruses and West Nile virus, which can cause inflammation of the brain.

The bite of the Asian tiger mosquito is not particularly dangerous to most people, but they are persistent biters. Because they and other types of mosquitoes breed in nearly any sort of water-filled container, they often become very common — even in neighborhoods where there are normally few mosquitoes. You can reduce the risk of mosquito bites by:

■ Minimizing time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

■ Ensuring door and window screens fit tightly and are in good repair.

■ Wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

■ Using mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or enjoying unscreened porches. Protect infants by using mosquito netting on outdoor playpens and strollers.

■ Applying insect repellent as indicated on the product’s label. The more DEET a product contains, the longer the repellent can protect against bites. Apply generously to clothing and sparingly to exposed skin. Consult a physician before using repellents on young children.

As is the case with many health matters, prevention is key. While we often associate them with lowland swamps, coastal salt marshes and other similar watery environments, mosquitoes can be found nearly everywhere. Anywhere water collects could potentially be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. To prevent mosquitoes, consider the standing water around your house:

■ Remove any water-filled containers, like old tires, food containers and buckets.

■ Empty bird baths, pet water dishes, and plastic wading pools at least once a week. Remember to check any plant saucers every few days, as well.

■ Repair any leaking outdoor faucets or water hoses, as the small puddles they create make perfect breeding grounds.

■ Clear your roof gutters of fallen leaves and other debris so water does not collect in them.

■ Remove any standing water from places like boats, truck beds, or trailers and cover them to prevent pools from forming.

Except for the southernmost states in North America, mosquito season starts in the summer and continues into fall. This means we still have several months to plan for and prevent mosquito bites. In doing so, we are ensuring not only a lower risk for sickness, but a greater enjoyment of every moment we spend in the great outdoors.

To learn more about mosquitoes and mosquito prevention, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes